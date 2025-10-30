KEY POINTS The viral 'proposal' scene between A$AP Rocky and Margaret Qualley was filmed for a Chanel ad campaign

The shoot featured a staged proposal at a Manhattan subway station, drawing fan confusion and excitement

Both stars are brand collaborators — Rocky for Chanel and Qualley, a longtime muse for the label

The moment arrives as Rocky juggles fatherhood with Rihanna and multiple film and music projects

Rihanna and her new-born baby girl Rocki Irish take the backseat for a while as partner and Praise The Lord rapper A$AP Rocky surprised New York commuters — and the internet — when he appeared to propose to The Substance actress Margaret Qualley in a subway station this week.

To on-lookers and passersby, the scene could have been confusing given the rapper and the actresses' equally famous partners, but the seemingly spontaneous moment wasn't real. The controversial moment was filmed for a Chanel commercial in Downtown Manhattan, complete with a kneeling Rocky, a red ring box, and an exuberant 'yes' from Qualley.

Photos and videos from the set quickly went viral, prompting confusion among fans due to Rocky's longtime relationship with Rihanna, with whom he shares three children. In reality, the staged proposal is part of Chanel's latest cinematic campaign — merging fashion storytelling with playful romance.

The spot is said to draw from the brand's modern narrative direction, mixing real emotion with staged spectacle, and further solidifying Chanel's strategy of pairing unexpected duos to amplify viral reach across social platforms and global press coverage.

A$AP Rocky's Chanel collaboration and creative stretch

The Chanel shoot is the latest chapter in Rocky's expanding creative portfolio. The rapper has become a fixture in the fashion world, known for blending luxury style with streetwear sensibilities. His involvement in the campaign reinforces his status as a cross-cultural icon whose influence extends beyond music.

Rocky has also been active in film, earning a Gotham Awards nomination for Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee, and appearing in Mary Bronstein's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. His long-teased album Don't Be Dumb remains one of the year's most anticipated releases.

The artist recently told sources that his daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers — born earlier this year — is his 'favorite thing' he's created, referencing his growing family with Rihanna.

Rocki Irish Mayers

Sept 13 2025

🎀 pic.twitter.com/ibHGXxegTN — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 24, 2025

Margaret Qualley: Chanel Muse, and Hollywood Creative

Margaret Qualley, who plays opposite Rocky in the Chanel film, is no stranger to the brand. She previously starred in Chanel's 2024 short film The Button, a collaboration with pgLang featuring music by Kendrick Lamar.

Outside fashion, Qualley is best known for her Emmy-nominated role in The Maid and recent appearances in The Substance and Richard Linklater's Blue Moon. The actress has been married to music producer and close friend of Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff since 2023.

Why the 'Proposal' Worked

Even though the moment was scripted, the chemistry and authenticity of the scene helped it take off online. The juxtaposition — a glamorous Chanel engagement staged in one of New York's grittiest locations — encapsulated the kind of viral storytelling luxury brands crave: intimate, stylish, and relatable.

Fashion observers note that this campaign continues a growing trend of cinematic advertisements that blur the line between art and celebrity performance. And with two of pop culture's most stylish figures at its center, Chanel's 'proposal' managed to turn a simple ad shoot into a full-blown media moment.