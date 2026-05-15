A new UFO film titled 'Sleeping Dog' is making waves across the global UFO community after its creators claimed it contains stronger evidence than recent Pentagon releases of unidentified anomalous phenomena files.

Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell says the documentary offers glimpses of material that could reshape public understanding of non-human intelligence and government transparency. The controversy comes as fresh US government data dumps on UAPs fuel growing public curiosity and scepticism in equal measure.

Pentagon Data Dump

The film, which has already sparked intense discussion online, centres on whistleblower testimony, military footage, and claims of decades-long secrecy surrounding unidentified craft.

Its buzz around 'Sleeping Dog' intensified after the US Department of Defense released a large batch of previously unseen UFO-related videos and documents. These materials, which include decades of sightings and sensor data, were quickly analysed by researchers and enthusiasts worldwide.

According to Corbell, the timing of the release has raised questions, especially as public interest in UFOs has surged to unprecedented levels. He claimed that hundreds of millions of people accessed the government database within hours, highlighting what he described as an 'insatiable appetite' for disclosure.

Now, critics argue that the release remains incomplete and selectively curated. Key footage referenced in congressional requests reportedly remains unreleased, fuelling suspicion that the public is only seeing fragments of a much larger classified archive.

Stronger Evidences Than Official Releases

At the centre of the controversy is the documentary itself, which Corbell describes as containing 'better evidence' than the Pentagon's recent disclosure. He says the film includes previously unseen glimpses of classified material, whistleblower accounts, and historical context behind modern UAP investigations.

The filmmaker argues that the documentary is not designed to prove UFO existence outright but to expose how journalists and researchers have been navigating restricted access to sensitive data. According to him, some of the footage included shows advanced aerial behaviour that defies conventional physics, including sudden acceleration and controlled manoeuvres that remain unexplained.

Corbell insists the material shown in 'Sleeping Dog' is part of a broader effort to push government agencies toward fuller transparency, suggesting that the current releases are only a first step in a much larger disclosure process.

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Whistleblowers Footage

Much of the documentary's credibility rests on whistleblower testimonies and alleged military-grade footage obtained from intelligence sources. These accounts describe unidentified craft exhibiting extreme manoeuvrability and acceleration patterns that, according to insiders, are not consistent with known human technology.

Corbell and his collaborators also reference so-called 'biologics,' a term used in some whistleblower reports to describe possible occupants linked to recovered craft. These claims remain unverified by official sources but continue to circulate in congressional discussions on UAPs.

Military footage discussed in the documentary includes analysed incidents where objects reportedly performed instantaneous directional changes while under radar and visual tracking. Supporters argue such evidence, if authenticated, would represent one of the most significant scientific revelations in modern history.

Disclosure Debate

Beyond the footage itself, 'Sleeping Dog' raises broader questions about why UAP data has been historically withheld. Corbell argues that secrecy originally stemmed from Cold War-era national security concerns, particularly during the nuclear arms race.

However, he claims that the justification for continued secrecy is weakening as other nations develop similar surveillance capabilities. The documentary suggests that modern satellite systems are likely capturing similar phenomena globally, not just within US airspace.

As debate continues, 'Sleeping Dog' positions itself as both a documentary and a challenge to official narratives, claiming that the most compelling evidence of unidentified craft is still yet to be publicly released