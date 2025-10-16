The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose, 39, has made a candid confession about the personal and financial toll of her business struggles.

Speaking during the latest season of RHOSLC and on Watch What Happens Live in October 2025, the reality television personality revealed that she lost more than half a million dollars in her skincare venture, Wild Rose Beauty.

The emotional admission gave viewers a glimpse into how the business breakdown affected her marriage to husband Justin Rose, her confidence, and her plans for the future.

The Reality Behind Wild Rose Beauty's Collapse

Whitney Rose first launched Wild Rose Beauty as a clean skincare brand designed to promote empowerment and authenticity. However, the business faced mounting challenges that eventually led to its downfall. Rose confirmed that the company's failure cost her a significant amount of money and forced her to lay off employees, as reported by Bravo TV.

In her televised confession, the entrepreneur said she had gone 'all in' with her savings and investments, only to end up with 'nothing'. She described the experience as 'devastating' and admitted that she underestimated the financial pressures that came with running the brand.

Despite the losses, Rose announced a relaunch of Wild Rose Beauty in September 2025, reclaiming full ownership of the company and severing ties with previous business partners.

The new version of the brand promises cruelty-free, sustainable formulations and a simplified structure that gives Rose full creative control.

When Business and Love Collide

The collapse of Wild Rose Beauty did not only affect Whitney Rose financially but also strained her marriage. Rose, who has been married to Justin Rose for more than a decade, revealed that the business challenges brought underlying tensions in their relationship to the surface.

In one episode of RHOSLC, she said: 'It's hard, because I love Justin, but I also resent him and I don't feel like I can talk to Justin about these feelings right now.' The confession sparked widespread discussion among fans about how financial stress can impact even the strongest partnerships.

Rose also explained that her beauty brand had been a symbol of independence and equality in her marriage. 'The business was the thing that finally made me feel equal,' she said, acknowledging that its failure affected her sense of identity.

While the couple have not indicated any plans to separate, viewers have seen them working through communication challenges as they attempt to rebuild trust and stability at home.

At 39, Redefining Herself Beyond Reality TV

At 39, Whitney Rose is using her latest challenges to reshape her public image. Known for her glamorous persona on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she has recently shifted towards a narrative of resilience and reinvention.

Earlier this year, she debuted a striking red bob hairstyle, symbolising a fresh start both personally and professionally. Social media reactions to her new look and business relaunch have been mixed, with some fans praising her authenticity while others question whether she can balance her entrepreneurial ambitions with reality television fame.

'Pushed to the Brink' — Whitney's Moment of Reckoning

In her public statements, Whitney Rose admitted that the failure of Wild Rose Beauty left her emotionally exhausted and questioning her self-worth. She described feeling 'broken' and 'pushed to her limits' but insisted that the experience had also strengthened her determination to rebuild.

The reality star now hopes that her story will serve as an example of perseverance amid adversity. With her husband's continued support and renewed focus on her business, Whitney Rose appears ready to face the next chapter of her career and life — one shaped by hard lessons and an unwavering drive to succeed.