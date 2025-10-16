Madison Beer, the 26-year-old pop star and rumoured girlfriend of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, captivated audiences at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Held in New York on 15 October, the event saw Beer take to the stage in a light pink bustier and angel wings, prompting widespread speculation over whether the singer had undergone cosmetic procedures such as a boob job or liposuction.

Beer opened the night as its first featured musical act, performing her latest single Bittersweet live for the first time. Her performance marked a significant crossover moment between fashion and pop music, with Victoria's Secret branding her as part of its modern, inclusive reboot.

Pink Carpet Glamour and Social Media Reaction

Before taking the stage, Beer turned heads on the pink carpet in a daring all-black sheer gown held together by lace ties.

Styled with Jimmy Choo slingback heels, the look immediately went viral on social media, with fans and media outlets praising her 'angelic transformation'. Publications such as Cosmopolitan talked about her 'jaw-dropping look'.

However, her appearance also reignited online chatter. Side-by-side comparisons of Beer's previous photos circulated across platforms such as Reddit and TikTok, with some users questioning whether her noticeably curvier figure was the result of plastic surgery.

The Justin Herbert Connection

Madison Beer's personal life has been in the spotlight since she was first linked to NFL star Justin Herbert earlier this year. Their relationship gained public attention after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss before a Chargers game in early October.

Since then, Beer has been described by several media outlets as part of the growing group of high-profile 'NFL WAGs' — the 'wives and girlfriends' of professional football players.

Her relationship status, combined with her high-fashion appearance at the Victoria's Secret show, has fuelled an influx of online searches about the singer's looks, lifestyle, and recent performances.

This crossover between entertainment and sports coverage has only amplified public interest in her transformation.

Online Buzz Over Cosmetic Surgery

The speculation surrounding Beer's appearance intensified following the Victoria's Secret broadcast. Some fans argued that the singer's figure appeared more sculpted than in past photos, pointing to possible breast enhancement or liposuction. Others, however, suggested that her look could be attributed to natural changes, strategic styling, or the structured corset she wore on stage.

Despite the noise, no credible evidence supports the claim that Beer has undergone any surgical enhancement. She has not addressed the rumours publicly, and major outlets such as People and WWD have focused exclusively on her performance and fashion choices rather than unverified cosmetic claims.

No Confirmation from Reputable Sources

There are currently no interviews, medical statements, or reputable reports confirming that Madison Beer has had plastic surgery. While cosmetic blogs and fan forums have speculated about procedures, such content lacks verification and often relies on edited or filtered imagery.

Experts also note that factors like weight fluctuation, lighting, and undergarment design can significantly alter how the body appears on camera. In Beer's case, her fashion choices, performance posture, and stylised lighting could easily contribute to the illusion of physical change.

Speculation Culture in Celebrity Fashion

Beauty speculation has long surrounded major fashion events like the Victoria's Secret show, where lighting and styling are designed to achieve idealised aesthetics.

Celebrities often face scrutiny for perceived physical changes, even when no credible evidence of enhancement exists.

Madison Beer's 2025 appearance, blending glamour, music, and viral discussion, underscores how easily fashion spectacle can merge with unfounded cosmetic rumours — a pattern that continues to dominate social media commentary with every award and runway season.