Ariana Grande is looking to have more personal time amid her latest re-entry into Hollywood.

With a major premiere wrapped up and another appearance dropped from her schedule, the singer is trying to keep Hollywood's demands from consuming the quieter life she says she wants.

An insider suggests that her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, is helping her set aside time for herself, encouraging the singer to turn down work when the pace threatens her wellbeing and protect her time.

Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Is Urging Her To Take Her Time

Alvarez is reportedly doing more than just accompanying Grande to her events. According to an insider, he has been urging her to reject commitments that could leave her overwhelmed, especially as she begins to return to a less demanding routine after promoting her new movie, Focker-in-Law.

'Ricky is telling her to say no more often because he doesn't want her to be unhappy,' the source told the Daily Mail, adding, 'He is really good for her, actually, because he is looking out for her.'

The relationship seems to offer the singer a welcome alternative to the pressures of Hollywood. The pair, who first dated in 2015, rekindled their romance after Alvarez attended her birthday show in Texas in June.

By September, Grande changed the lyrics of 'Thank U, Next' during her final tour performance, singing, 'I'm tryna make him my last'.

An insider described Alvarez as a grounding presence, explaining that Grande loves his family and friends and appreciates the ordinary life he built in Southern California.

He is also reportedly a family-oriented person with longtime childhood friends, rather than someone immersed in the entertainment industry.

Ariana Grande Is Limiting Her Hollywood Commitments

Ariana Grande's recent public appearances have been carefully chosen, despite worries among people involved with Focker-in-Law that her planned career break might affect the film's promotion.

Although contractually required to participate in publicity, she reportedly agreed to appear on The Tonight Show with co-stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro because she was proud of the movie.

An insider said the actors had her back because she had been in a shy mood, adding that they appreciated her participation. Grande also attended the New York premiere with Alvarez, marking her first red carpet appearance since the Golden Globes in January 2026 and her first-ever red carpet appearance with him.

However, the singer is not expected to take on an extensive promotional schedule. An insider told the Daily Mail that she will 'do only very key appearances' during the film's publicity run and will not be conducting interviews alone.

'So look for her to have Ben and Robert by her side,' the insider said, indicating that Stiller and De Niro will be accompanying her for the press run.

Her withdrawal from Late Night with Seth Meyers is another indication of how carefully she is selecting her appearances.

Grande had been advertised for the 16 November episode, but an audience notice later informed ticket holders that she would no longer appear.

No public explanation was given, although an insider said the demanding travel schedule made the commitment unreasonable ahead of the London premiere on 18 November.

'Her health is a top priority and she wants as much rest between appearances as she can get,' the source explained.

Grande Earned Praise Despite Limited Hollywood Appearances

Although Ariana Grande has been selective about her promotional appearances for Focker-in-Law, her decision to take on the film has not gone unnoticed by her co-stars.

Owen Wilson, who appeared in the fourth instalment of the Meet the Parents franchise, spoke positively of working with Grande in an interview with PEOPLE.

Wilson, who returned as Kevin Rawley, revealed that Grande was 'great' in her role as Olivia Jones, the fiancée of Henry Focker, played by Skyler Gisondo.

He also highlighted the comedy between her character and Stiller's Greg Focker, saying, 'It was fun to have her join the movie, and the relationship between her character and Ben's character, I think, is really funny.'