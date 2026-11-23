A vehicle that stopped in an active lane on Interstate 55 in Arkansas was at the centre of a high-speed rollover captured in a widely shared Arkansas highway crash video. According to YouTube account Traffic Cam Watch, which shared the footage on 10 January, the collision reportedly happened near Exit 63 on the southbound carriageway at about 9.02am on 9 January 2026.

The clip has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where viewers have questioned why the white Chevrolet Blazer remained in the left-hand lane as traffic passed. Another vehicle subsequently strikes the SUV from behind, sending it rolling onto its roof. The circumstances surrounding the breakdown and whether anyone was injured have not been independently confirmed.

What the Arkansas Highway Crash Video Shows

The recording shared on X has since gone viral, attracting more than 2.5 million views as of this writing. The footage shows the Blazer slowing before coming to a stop in the left-hand lane. Two people then get out of the vehicle. The man goes to the rear hatch and carries a small fuel can before leaving, suggesting the SUV may have run out of petrol.

The woman stands beside the vehicle, probably waiting for her companion. Traffic continues to pass until a short time later, a silver car approaches and strikes the Blazer from behind. The impact overturns the SUV, which lands on its roof. The front of the second vehicle also appears badly damaged, and people are subsequently seen getting out.

Following the collision, the woman appears to run away and film the aftermath on her phone. Her apparent actions have prompted fierce backlash from social media users, some of whom questioned why she did not visibly check on the occupants of the other vehicle.

'This person NEVER checked on the occupants during the 15 minutes it took for help to arrive,' an overlay message read.

Arkansas WOMAN STOPS CAR in MIDDLE of LANE after RUNNING OUT of GAS



ANOTHER VEHICLE SMASHES into it at HIGH SPEED just MOMENTS LATER



She FILMS the WRECK instead of CHECKING on the CRASH VICTIMS pic.twitter.com/VbkNOBfHQB — RT (@RT_com) November 22, 2026

The collision unfolds within seconds of the approaching car coming into view. However, the footage does not establish either vehicle's speed, whether the second driver was distracted or precisely how long the Blazer had been stationary.

X Users React to Arkansas Highway Crash Video

The reposted footage has prompted angry responses, with some users calling for the Blazer's driver to face consequences. One account, @FedupCitiz9n, wrote, 'Charge her with attempted murder'. Another user, @nuelmars, said the driver's licence 'should be revoked'.

Charge her with attempted murder.



Cars don't stop right away after running out of gas. She had a lot of time to move to the shoulders.



The idiot even left the car in the left lane. — FedupCitizen (@FedupCitiz9n) November 22, 2026

However, the footage does not establish who was driving the Blazer at the time it stopped on the interstate. Nor does it independently establish the woman's role in the incident.

Those comments reflect online anger, not evidence of criminal intent or a legal finding. Other posts alleged that the woman filmed the crash and failed to check on people in the other car.

This is so dumb. She runs out of gas, stops right in the middle of the lane, then just stands there filming while people crash and get hurt. She never even checked on them for 15 minutes. What a cunt…. — BazBanter 🛸👽 (@BazBanter786) November 23, 2026

Those claims should not be treated as established fact. While the video appears to show the woman filming the aftermath, it does not provide a complete account of what happened immediately after the impact or establish whether she subsequently offered assistance.

It's difficult to see, but there was a guy driving who got a gas can out of the back and walked off to get gas. He left the woman there to watch the car.



Low IQ people without enough common sense to get their stalled car off the fucking highway. — Steve L (@cmspet) November 22, 2026

There is no confirmed information in the available material about serious injuries, arrests or charges. No statement from Arkansas State Police or another investigating agency was available to establish the cause of the collision or whether any driver was found responsible.

For drivers, the risk is clear. A vehicle stopped in a live interstate lane leaves approaching motorists little room to react, particularly at highway speeds. If a car loses power, moving it to a shoulder or another safe location, where possible, is safer than remaining in a traffic lane. The video alone, however, cannot tell the full story of what happened on I-55 that morning.