Prosecutors in Florida's 14th Judicial Circuit have dropped the criminal case against a Venezuelan national whose SUV struck and ran over an 82-year-old grandmother in a grocery-store car park, saying the evidence was insufficient to support vehicular homicide or manslaughter charges.

The decision brings the criminal proceedings arising from Deborah Murphy's death on 17 May to an end. State Attorney Larry Basford said the driver's conduct was careless and negligent but prosecutors could not establish the reckless operation required for vehicular homicide or the culpable negligence required for manslaughter.

He also said they could not prove that the driver knew his Georgia licence had been cancelled. Murphy's daughters said the decision felt like losing their mother all over again.

Prosecutors Cite Insufficient Evidence After Review

Basford told Fox News Digital that his office considered vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges but concluded that the evidence did not establish the elements required under Florida Statutes §§ 782.071 and 782.07.

The first statute requires the reckless operation of a motor vehicle resulting in death, while the second covers manslaughter through culpable negligence. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage as part of their reconstruction of the collision.

Basford said the SUV was not reversing fast enough to establish the recklessness required for vehicular homicide. 'I think everyone would agree that what he did was careless and it was negligent,' Basford said. 'Not every tragedy amounts to a crime.'

Carlos Suarez-Contreras, 26, had initially faced a third-degree felony charge connected to driving with a cancelled licence and causing a death. Basford said the Georgia Department of Driver Services had cancelled Suarez-Contreras's licence on 16 May, one day before the collision. Prosecutors could not establish that he had been notified of the cancellation.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services confirmed to Fox News Digital that the licence had been cancelled but declined to disclose when Suarez-Contreras had been notified, citing privacy concerns.

A 2023 Florida law makes certain out-of-state driving licences invalid in Florida if they belong to classes issued exclusively to undocumented immigrants who could not establish lawful presence when the licences were issued. Georgia was not among the states covered by the provision, Basford said.

Family Questions Investigation Priorities and Outcome

Murphy's twin daughters, Amy Edge and Beth Schulz, said they felt let down by the state after initially believing prosecutors were likely to pursue multiple charges. 'It's like experiencing the loss all over again,' Edge said. The sisters said the SUV ran over their mother with its rear wheels and then its front wheels after the initial impact.

They also questioned why Suarez-Contreras did not get out of the vehicle or attempt to help their mother. Court records and the Florida Highway Patrol arrest affidavit state that Murphy was walking through a pedestrian crossing when a reversing Toyota 4Runner struck her and continued backwards over her. She later died from her injuries.

The daughters questioned the weight given to the collision reconstruction and why investigators did not test Suarez-Contreras for drugs or alcohol or examine his phone records. They contrasted this with the toxicology testing conducted on their mother's body.

The sisters said they were considering changes to Florida law or investigative procedures to help prevent similar deaths. They also said they took some comfort in knowing Suarez-Contreras was in ICE custody and hoped he would be deported.

Driver Transferred to ICE Custody After Prosecutors Drop Case

Arrest records identified Suarez-Contreras as a Venezuelan national whom authorities said was in the United States without lawful immigration status. He was held without bond as a potential flight risk, according to Florida Highway Patrol records.

After prosecutors decided not to pursue the criminal case on 13 November, Bay County Jail records show that Suarez-Contreras was transferred to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on 15 November. His defence attorney, Russell Ramey, told Fox News Digital he was pleased the charges had been dropped. Ramey had earlier described the collision as unfortunate and not criminal in nature.

A passenger in the vehicle, Luis Sanabria, 29, identified Suarez-Contreras as the driver in a sworn statement to law enforcement, according to arrest records. Sanabria, whose visa had expired, was later released into ICE custody.

Murphy was a retired special-education teacher. Her daughters described her as vibrant and in good health. She is survived by her daughters and grandchildren.