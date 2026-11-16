White House aide Margo Martin enjoyed a hockey date with boyfriend Brock Sorensen in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, 14 November, days after author Maureen Callahan compared President Donald Trump to a 'modern-day King Henry VIII' over his treatment of female staff.

The comparison appeared in a 12 November opinion column examining Trump's relationships with women in his political circle. Callahan questioned whether proximity to the president offered any lasting influence, although her remarks provided no evidence that Martin's White House position was under threat.

Margo Martin Shares Hockey Date With Boyfriend Brock Sorensen

Martin, a special assistant to the president and communications adviser, attended the Washington Capitals' game against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena. The outing offered followers a glimpse of her life outside the White House, where she works closely with Trump on communications and social media.

According to reports describing photographs shared on Instagram, Martin documented the evening with Sorensen, a former professional lacrosse player. One Instagram Story carried the caption 'Off to the Caps game!' alongside a photograph of the couple preparing for the outing.

Martin wore a black leather jacket and trousers, while Sorensen appeared in a brown quilted jacket over a white top. Another photograph reportedly showed the action from seats close to the ice.

The Capitals ultimately lost 7-4 to the Devils despite goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ryan Leonard, Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Protas. Rookie defenceman Cole Hutson contributed three assists, becoming Washington's first rookie defenceman to achieve that mark in a game since 1990.

Martin's public profile has grown alongside her work documenting Trump's activities. She previously served as a press assistant during his first administration and continued working with him after he left office in 2021.

Trump has also publicly praised Martin, once describing her as the 'most beautiful photographer in the world.'

Trump's Female Aides Face Scrutiny in King Henry VIII Comparison

Martin's weekend outing followed criticism from Callahan, whose opinion column examined what she characterised as a pattern in Trump's relationships with women working around him. Callahan criticised what she described as a 'revolving door' of young, politically inexperienced female aides within the administration.

Her commentary focused particularly on White House aide Natalie Harp and the influence Callahan believes certain staff members have developed through their proximity to the president. The columnist argued that political loyalty and personal access did not necessarily guarantee lasting influence within Trump's circle.

She likened the president to a 'modern-day King Henry VIII,' invoking the Tudor monarch to characterise what she regarded as Trump's willingness to discard women who had previously enjoyed his favour.

The comparison was Callahan's opinion, not an established account of Trump's personnel decisions. It also offered no evidence of an impending departure involving Martin.

Although the two developments emerged within days of each other, there is no established connection between Martin's hockey outing and the columnist's criticism. Martin's photographs documented an evening with Sorensen, while Callahan's remarks concerned her broader assessment of the president's relationships with female aides.

Neither the outing nor the opinion column establishes that Martin's responsibilities or position in the Trump administration have changed.