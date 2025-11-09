As the Philippines braces for the full fury of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong), two of the world's most renowned storm chasers have taken up position on the country's eastern seaboard, facing one of the most dangerous weather systems of the year head-on.

American cyclone hunter Josh Morgerman, known to over half a million followers across his social media platforms, and British filmmaker James Reynolds, the face of Earth Uncut TV with more than 250,000 followers, are both now in Baler, Aurora Province.

The coastal town is expected to bear the brunt of Uwan's landfall later this evening, Philippine time.

'Typhoon Fung-Wong is closing in on the Philippines,' Morgerman posted on his iCyclone page late Saturday. 'It's been gradually strengthening and it's starting to look more symmetric and dangerous. For now, I'm right where I want to be. Gorgeous night here. The air has a sort of heavy, thick, magical texture to it.'

A wave got me. Crashed up over the seawall & threw me against the patio railing, then penetrated deep into the hotel restaurant. I'm ok—just scratches & bruises. A good lesson about respecting the power of water! (Watch to the end.) #Typhoon #FUNGWONG in #Philippines pic.twitter.com/9FUK98tbrO — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) November 9, 2025

'A Real Beast' Gathering Strength

The Philippine weather bureau PAGASA has confirmed that Uwan has intensified into a super typhoon, packing maximum sustained winds of over 220 kilometres per hour.

Signal No. 5, the highest storm alert, has been raised over the Polillo Islands, parts of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

'This one could be a real beast,' Morgerman told followers before nightfall, urging those along Luzon's east coast to complete preparations immediately.

'My friends on the east coast of Luzon, especially Aurora and Isabela provinces, should be ready for a strong typhoon impact late Sunday. PAGASA forecasts Fung-Wong to make landfall as a super typhoon. Rush plans to completion Sunday morning. It will be stormy and dangerous by nightfall.'

Morgerman, who recently documented Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, compared the two storms. 'Some folks have asked me how Fung-Wong compares with Hurricane Melissa. There's no comparison. Melissa was a truly incredible specimen, a jaw-dropping display of raw destructive power I've seldom witnessed in 35 years of chasing. Fung-Wong is a normal typhoon, dangerous and potentially destructive, but not breaking any records. At least not yet. Let's hope it stays that way.'

On the Front Line in Baler

Reynolds, who has covered dozens of major typhoons across Asia, described scenes of escalating intensity from the Baler waterfront. 'Huge weight behind some of these waves smashing into the waterfront in Baler,' he wrote on his Earth Uncut TV page. 'They're continuing to grow and get heavier as the day progresses and typhoon Uwan or Fung-Wong gets closer.'

In a later update, Reynolds warned that the storm's timing could spell trouble. 'The sea wall in Baler is doing its job right now, holding back the ocean, but I worry as the tide comes in this afternoon and peaks at 7.45pm, just as typhoon Uwan or Fung-Wong comes ashore we'll see significant coastal flooding. Our location is safe, a concrete high rise.'

Both chasers are using drones and live feeds to document conditions for global audiences, providing real-time footage that will later assist meteorologists and emergency response teams.

A Nation on Edge

Across Luzon, local governments have issued evacuation orders, closed schools and opened shopping centres as temporary shelters. Power and communication lines in the region are expected to go down once the eyewall moves inland.

Authorities warn of storm surges as high as five metres along the coast, with sustained heavy rainfall threatening landslides and flash floods further inland. In previous years, Baler's sea wall has held against major storms, but Uwan's combination of high tides and powerful onshore winds has raised fears of overtopping waves.

Facing the Fury

For Morgerman and Reynolds, who have spent decades documenting nature's most violent moods, Uwan represents another test of endurance and instinct. Their presence in Aurora symbolises both scientific curiosity and deep respect for the forces they pursue.

'It's a gorgeous night,' Morgerman reflected before dawn, 'but the air feels heavy, magical and dangerous.'

As the storm closes in and winds begin to howl through the palms later in the evening, Philippine time, the two chasers remain in position, broadcasting to hundreds of thousands of followers. For them, it is the ultimate pursuit. For millions of Filipinos, it is the beginning of a long, anxious night on the front line of the Pacific's next great storm.