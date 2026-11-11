David Walliams has failed in a High Court bid to prevent ITV News and The Guardian from publishing allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls and young women, after a judge ruled that an injunction would impose an unjustified restriction on freedom of expression.

Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the application on 3 November but kept Walliams' identity anonymous while he had the opportunity to appeal. The deadline passed at 4:30pm on Monday, 9 November, without an appeal. The two organisations named him and published their joint investigation the following day.

Walliams, 55, denies all allegations. The judge stressed that the court had not determined whether any of the claims were true.

A joint three-year investigation by ITV News and the Guardian reveals allegations David Walliams preyed on teenage girls as young as 15



Walliams denies all allegations including criminal activity



Read and watch the full investigation here: https://t.co/Hh4zwec4h9 pic.twitter.com/gbdezDub94 — ITV News (@itvnews) November 10, 2026

High Court Rejects Permanent Injunction Bid

Walliams' lawyers had sought an order preventing publication indefinitely. They argued that disclosure could put his life at risk and that the state had obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights to protect him.

The Guardian reported that the court heard Walliams had attempted to take his own life twice after the allegations were put to him in May. He had been detained under the Mental Health Act and was receiving inpatient psychiatric treatment when the judge delivered his decision.

Mr Justice Nicklin accepted there was a genuine and grave risk of suicide. However, he concluded that the state was already taking substantial steps to protect Walliams through hospital treatment. He said an injunction would prevent reporting on serious allegations against a prominent individual and stop the women from sharing their accounts.

The judge dismissed the application on 3 November. Walliams' lawyers had until the following Monday to seek permission to appeal, but no appeal papers were filed. The reports were published the next day.

Women Describe Alleged Misconduct

The investigation included accounts from two women who said they first met Walliams when they were 15. Both, now in their 30s, said they had been groomed. One said he began contacting her after they met at a 'Little Britain' fan event and that a sexual relationship began when she was 17.

The reports also included allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment involving women at 'Britain's Got Talent' and HarperCollins, Walliams' former publisher. The Guardian said its journalists reviewed emails, social media messages and contemporaneous notes. HarperCollins previously said it would not publish new titles by Walliams.

Walliams denies targeting teenage girls, coercing women or abusing his position. In a statement, he said he had sometimes behaved thoughtlessly in casual relationships and regretted not considering people's feelings. He said he was not a sexual predator and had not broken the law.

Government and Industry Respond

The Prime Minister's official spokesman described the allegations as 'deeply troubling.' Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones said the Government was concerned about injunctions and was considering what more it could do. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she would convene senior media and entertainment figures to discuss harassment.

Independent Talent Group confirmed it was no longer representing Walliams, saying it was deeply disturbed by the allegations. The BBC said it was reviewing material featuring him on its platforms and removing some programmes, including 'Little Britain,' while the review continued.

The Metropolitan Police said specialist officers had contacted ITV News and The Guardian to explain how potential victims could report criminal allegations. The force did not announce that a criminal investigation had been opened.