David Walliams is facing renewed scrutiny after a major investigation published allegations that he used his celebrity status to pursue teenage girls and young women. The comedian, best known for Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent, has denied the allegations, insisting he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

As the claims attract widespread attention, old interviews and television appearances involving Walliams have also resurfaced. Among them are comments about being bullied as a child and a joke about his sexuality that has returned to public conversation.

Walliams Recalls Being Bullied as 'Daphne'

Walliams previously spoke about being bullied during his school years, recalling how classmates gave him the nickname 'Daphne'. The experience reportedly stemmed from the way he looked and behaved as a child.

He has spoken about how difficult those years were, with the nickname becoming part of the teasing he experienced at school. His recollections have resurfaced amid the current controversy, bringing renewed attention to his earlier comments about childhood experiences and the public image he developed as an adult.

'Wonderful Smokescreen' Joke Resurfaces

An old appearance on The Russell Brand Show has also attracted attention. During the conversation, Walliams described his public image as a 'wonderful smokescreen', a remark that has since been revisited online.

During the Russell Brand trial, the court heard that he “acted gay” to disarm women and make them less likely to perceive him as a threat.Here's Russell Brand and David Walliams joking about acting gay as a “smokescreen”. https://t.co/abseaU1jpD — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 10, 2026

The comment has gained fresh interest because of the wider allegations now being made against him. However, the resurfaced clip is not evidence of misconduct and should be considered separately from the claims being investigated.

Another old moment has also returned to circulation. In December 2004, Jonathan Ross joked during the British Comedy Awards that the 15-year-old awards ceremony was 'probably going home with David Walliams'. Ross later said he would not have delivered the joke had he known about the allegations now being discussed.

Jonathan Ross: “The comedy awards is 15 years old… and like most 15-year-olds, it's drunk, it's unpredictable, and it's probably going home with David Walliams.”Everyone knew. Just like they did with Russell Brand. https://t.co/gA9UGXEk5q — James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) November 10, 2026

Allegations Against Walliams

A joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian, published on 10 November 2026, detailed allegations from multiple women who said Walliams used his fame and influence to pursue them.

Two women alleged they first met him when they were 15. One claimed he contacted her after a fan event and that their relationship became sexual when she was 17. Another woman described alleged inappropriate contact and sexual assault.

The investigation also included allegations of sexual harassment involving women connected to Britain's Got Talent and his former publisher, HarperCollins. The claims followed earlier reports that HarperCollins had ended its publishing relationship with Walliams in December 2025 after an internal investigation reportedly uncovered inappropriate behaviour towards female employees.

Walliams Denies Wrongdoing

Walliams strongly rejected the allegations, saying he had not abused his position or broken the law.

In a statement to journalists, he acknowledged that he had sometimes behaved thoughtlessly towards women with whom he had casual sexual relationships and had not always considered their feelings. However, he rejected the suggestion that he was a sexual predator.

The allegations have also prompted political reaction, with Downing Street describing them as 'deeply troubling'.

The High Court previously rejected Walliams' attempt to prevent publication of the investigation, allowing the women's accounts to be reported. The ruling did not establish whether the allegations were true.

As the controversy continues, Walliams' past interviews and television appearances are receiving renewed attention. However, the allegations remain disputed, and no criminal finding against him has been established in relation to the claims.