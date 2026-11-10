Bella Hadid has faced criticism on social media over her rumoured relationship with Nathan Lacy. The backlash came after she shared affectionate Instagram photographs from a hockey game in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, amid allegations about his family's conservative political connections.

Hadid's sweet photos with Lacy followed months of speculation about their relationship. The pair have been romantically linked since February. Their latest public appearance has also revived scrutiny of Hadid's pro-Palestinian advocacy and prompted online commentary about her changing appearance.

Bella Hadid Flaunts Nathan Lacy in Instagram Hard Launch

On 9 November, the 30-year-old Hadid shared photographs from the Colorado Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer night at Ball Arena, showing her embracing Lacy in the stands. The event took place on 7 November.

One image showed Lacy with his arm around her shoulder, while another captured him playfully biting her cheek. Hadid also debuted platinum-blonde hair, although it remains unclear whether the transformation involved dye or a wig.

The pair were first linked during Milan Fashion Week in February. In July, a source close to Hadid told TMZ that she was single and that Lacy was just a friend. Their latest affectionate photographs, however, suggest their relationship may have since developed.

Lacy reportedly works as an estimator and project manager at his family's construction business in Crested Butte, Colorado. His sister, Rachael Lacy, is also understood to be a friend of Hadid.

Despite the intimate photographs, neither has explicitly addressed their relationship status.

Bella Hadid's New Look Draws 'Extremely Republican' Remarks

The photographs quickly attracted criticism on X, where some users questioned Hadid's romantic choices and apparent style transformation.

'Her new bf is maga and she now looks extremely republican 😕😕,' one user wrote.

Her new bf is maga and she now looks extremely republican 😕😕 https://t.co/AL0js7toMx — Æ🕊 (@earthling_that) November 10, 2026

Another commented, 'she always changes her look to match her men...it's annoying'.

she always changes her look to match her men...it's annoying — BAD GYAL (@LonelyBABY1204) November 10, 2026

Other reactions echoed those accusations, suggesting Hadid adopts different looks depending on whom she dates. Several users also linked her blonde hairstyle and Western-inspired appearance to the political image they associate with Lacy.

bella really has zero identity of her own the second she gets a boyfriend she transforms completely into him — nessa (@urgfnessa) November 10, 2026

Those comments reflect individual opinions rather than established facts about Hadid's beliefs or motivations.

Nathan Lacy's Alleged MAGA Links Raise Questions

The political controversy centres on unverified claims circulating online about Lacy's family's alleged connections to Republican politics and supporters of President Donald Trump.

According to IndiaTimes, unnamed local sources described his family as deeply conservative. However, the report does not provide independently verifiable evidence establishing that Lacy personally supports Trump or identifies with the MAGA movement.

The distinction matters. Allegations about a family's political preferences do not establish an individual's beliefs, much less those of a romantic partner.

Neither Hadid nor Lacy has publicly confirmed the alleged political affiliations or responded to the accusations.

Bella Hadid's Palestinian Advocacy Faces Renewed Scrutiny

Hadid's outspoken support for Palestinian rights has made the speculation particularly contentious among some followers.

The model, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, has repeatedly discussed her heritage and advocated for Palestinian civilians. She has also spoken about the professional and personal consequences of expressing her political views.

Critics now question whether her reported relationship conflicts with those positions. Some have accused her of hypocrisy, although the claims depend heavily on unverified assumptions about Lacy's political beliefs.

For now, the Instagram photographs offer evidence of the pair's apparent closeness, but not their political compatibility.

Hadid's original post, meanwhile, focused on something altogether different. She praised the Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative and the families it supports.