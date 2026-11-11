Noah Kahan fans who missed the artist presale have another opportunity to buy tickets before the general sale, provided they receive an invitation through Reserved by Spotify.

The Spotify window for The Last Of The Bugs World Tour begins on Wednesday, 11 November, at 9am local venue time. Ticketmaster says eligible US Spotify Premium subscribers will receive notifications by email and through the app.

General sale follows on Thursday, 12 November, at noon local venue time. However, a Premium subscription alone does not guarantee access to the earlier window. Fans need to check whether Spotify has selected them for an offer.

Who Can Access the Spotify Ticket Window?

Spotify describes Reserved as a programme that selects dedicated listeners for opportunities to purchase concert tickets. Its general eligibility requirements include being at least 18, holding an eligible Premium subscription and having an account that is at least one week old.

Free-trial users and subscribers on Premium Mini or Lite plans are excluded. For Kahan's offer, the tour-specific guidance identifies eligible US subscribers.

Selected fans receive a limited reservation window. Spotify says tickets are held for recipients during that period, removing the need to arrive at the exact opening second.

That reservation applies to the tour rather than a guaranteed concert, seat or city. Buyers must still choose from the available dates and seating options, which can become more limited as purchases are completed.

Two Tickets, Not the General-Sale Allowance

Ticketmaster lists a limit of two tickets per tour for Reserved by Spotify. Its Kahan guide lists a separate six-ticket limit for the general sale.

Purchases through Reserved are completed on Ticketmaster's website or app, rather than at a venue box office. Fans who dismiss their notification can check the artist's events tab in Spotify for an active reservation banner.

Buyers should follow the instructions in their individual offer and check its expiry time. A reservation is an opportunity to purchase, not a free ticket or an automatic booking.

What If You Do Not Receive an Invitation?

The next broadly available opportunity is the 12 November general sale. Ticketmaster says ticket availability can differ between presales, so missing one window does not establish that an entire concert has sold out. The noon opening time refers to the venue's local time zone. Fans buying for another city should check the individual event page rather than relying on their own local clock.

Ticketmaster's general guide does not provide a fixed tour-wide price list. Buyers should check the live event listing for the available seats and prices.

Stadium Dates and Resale Restrictions

Announced on 29 October, Kahan's 2027 tour includes stadium appearances across North America, Europe and the UK. The North American run opens on 24 April at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, with four Boston Fenway Park shows also announced.

Live Nation says North American tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will use Face Value Exchange, with transfer restrictions and resale at face value. New York is an exception to the transfer restrictions because of state law, although Ticketmaster says its exchange will retain face-value pricing.

For fans considering another seller, those restrictions make checking the official event's ticket rules particularly important before paying.