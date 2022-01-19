Everyone who likes online betting has to check several things before choosing an iGaming operator. Alongside the betting alternative and payment gateways, some bettors pay special attention to mobile applications. Thanks to their busy lifestyle, gamblers rarely can use a computer for online betting. Most punters are always on the move, so having access to mobile apps for Android and iOS is of utmost importance.

Despite the many benefits, only a few of the top-rated online betting platforms have stand-alone applications. Others only offer a mobile website because they think it provides the same things as an app. Although this is true up to a point, there are some exceptions, especially for brands, such as Parimatch. Let's check out some of the reasons why iGaming fans worldwide are interested in this application.

People can use all of the betting sections

Sometimes, the bookies with betting apps only offer a handful of the things accessible to desktop clients. Fortunately, people familiar with Silentbet and its review know that the Parimatch app offers a great user experience because it provides desktop and mobile users with the same things. In other words, clients can utilize the brand's betting categories. The good news is that this is also true for Parimatch's mobile site. To put it another way, people who do not want to complete the steps to get the app can also have a fully-fledged mobile betting experience.

The applications for Android and iOS offered by Parimatch includes the most popular desktop features

Besides the different sections and payment options, this industry-leading iGaming operator's app also offers various features. Those who get the Parimatch app for Android and iOS from Silentbet can use Cash Out, Live Streaming, and Live Betting. Although they might not seem useful on paper, these options can make a difference for sports punters. No wonder many mobile betting fans choose this iGaming operator as their go-to platform.

One thing that bettors should keep in mind prior to using the betting options is that they need to have a good internet connection. All of the features mentioned above can only be used in real-time. Therefore, any problems with the internet will prevent bettors from utilizing them.

The interface is intuitive

One of the potential problems that online bettors don't take into consideration when choosing a mobile app is the interface. Some of the more popular betting brands try to provide clients with a user-friendly platform. However, bettors can often come across applications that are difficult to navigate. In some cases, they don't even feature the same design language found on the desktop site, which makes things even more complicated.

Luckily, online bettors who use the Parimatch app don't have to worry about either of these problems. Although it may not be the best-looking app on the market, the operator made sure to make it easy to use.

The Parimatch mobile app offers one of the most advanced eSports betting categories

Wagering on eSports is gaining more popularity by the day. Many online punters noticed that computer games offer significantly higher odds and exclusive betting markets. Hence, even people who don't follow any eSports up close decided they should learn more about the numerous events.

Unfortunately, some Dota 2 and CS: GO tournaments take place on the other side of the world. As a result, it is really hard to wager on them using a computer because bettors need to stay online all the time. Consequently, eSports bettors prefer to use their smartphones or tablets for online betting. The good news is that Parimatch is one of the big players in the business regarding eSports punting. The bookie is known for offering more than 200 competitions, numerous markets, and competitive odds. Needless to say, all of them can be accessed by mobile punters who get the application for iOS and Android devices.

Those using the mobile application can utilize the new updates before anyone else

Besides everything mentioned so far, people using the mobile app of Parimatch can utilize the latest updates. Although some brands release new updates for their desktop site, others test them on their mobile clients. This has its drawbacks, but it also has a lot of advantages. Since you can use your handheld device for online betting, you are likely going to be among the first to test the newest features in the business. Parimatch is a household name in this industry, so it will likely offer different kinds of innovations in the future.