Eddie Murphy has allegedly reignited his long-running feud with Bill Cosby after delivering a sharp, scandal-laden joke about Cosby's drug-rape allegations during a private stand-up set in Los Angeles, according to a RadarOnline report.

The gag, described by insiders as 'foul' and deliberately provocative, has reportedly left the 88-year-old former sitcom icon 'seething.'

Murphy's unfiltered jab has thrust Cosby's criminal past back into the spotlight, intensifying debate about whether comedians should confront — or avoid — one of Hollywood's darkest chapters.

The Joke That Sparked Outrage

Murphy, known for fearless comedy, reportedly delivered the gag during a private Los Angeles set. Sources told RadarOnline that the joke was 'foul' but deliberate, designed to remind audiences of Cosby's downfall. The remark drew laughter, but word quickly spread, prompting outrage from Cosby's representatives.

'Cosby will be seething when he learns Eddie has used a gag to reignite their feud,' one insider claimed.

The gag was not just a throwaway line but part of a broader routine in which Murphy revisited old Hollywood rivalries. Audience members described the atmosphere as electric, with laughter mixed with shock at the bluntness of the joke.

Cosby Said To Be Furious As His Tarnished Legacy Resurfaces

Cosby, now 88, is said to be enraged by Murphy's comments. Living reclusively in Massachusetts, Cosby has struggled to rehabilitate his image since his 2021 release, when his conviction was overturned on a technicality. Despite legal reprieve, over 60 women have accused him of sexual assault, drug‑facilitated rape, and harassment.

Murphy's gag, therefore, struck a nerve, undermining Cosby's attempts to move past the scandal. His representatives have long argued that Cosby deserves to be remembered for his contributions to television, but Murphy's joke highlights how his legacy remains inseparable from the allegations.

A Feud Stretching For Decades

The tension between Murphy and Cosby dates back decades. In the 1980s, Cosby criticised Murphy's raunchy comedy style, urging him to tone down his language. Murphy famously mocked Cosby in his 1987 stand‑up special Raw, cementing their rivalry.

As The Root noted, Murphy has previously resisted making fun of Cosby's sexual assault allegations in mainstream settings, such as Saturday Night Live. His decision to now reference them in stand‑up suggests a deliberate escalation, signalling that he is no longer holding back.

Comedy and Controversy

Murphy's gag has reignited debate about the boundaries of comedy. Supporters argue that comedians have always used humour to confront uncomfortable truths, and Cosby's crimes are fair game. Critics contend that mocking sexual assault trivialises victims' experiences.

The controversy underscores the tension between free expression and sensitivity in modern comedy. Murphy's defenders insist his gag targeted Cosby's hypocrisy, not survivors, while detractors accuse him of crossing a line. The debate also reflects how comedy often functions as social commentary, forcing audiences to confront uncomfortable realities through laughter.

Mixed Reaction Of Fans

Fans remain divided. Some praised Murphy for refusing to let Cosby's past be forgotten, while others criticised him for exploiting trauma. Social media commentary reflected the split, with one user writing: 'Cosby deserves every joke thrown his way,' while another argued: 'Victims shouldn't be punchlines.'

The debate highlights how Cosby's scandal continues to polarise audiences years after his conviction and release.

For some, Murphy's gag was cathartic, a reminder that justice should not be erased by time. For others, it was a painful reopening of wounds.

What It Reflects For The Future

Cosby's fury at Murphy's gag illustrates the fragility of his attempts to rebuild his reputation. Despite his legal victory, public opinion remains unforgiving, mainly, and jokes like Murphy's ensure his crimes remain part of the cultural conversation.

For Murphy, the gag reinforces his reputation as a fearless comic willing to tackle taboo subjects. For Cosby, it is another reminder that his legacy has been irreparably tarnished.

Ultimately, the incident reflects the enduring power of comedy to challenge, provoke, and divide — and the impossibility of separating Cosby's career from the scandal that defined his downfall. It also shows how comedians like Murphy can shape public memory, ensuring that Cosby's crimes remain part of the narrative even as he seeks to fade into obscurity.