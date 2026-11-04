Elon Musk joked on X on Wednesday, 4 November, that his 'election-interfering space lasers' had failed after Republicans suffered major losses in the US midterm elections.

Democrats won both chambers of Congress, while voters in Texas rejected prominent Republican candidates despite an extraordinary influx of political money.

The billionaire's response followed a campaign in which he contributed about $445 million (€395 million and £330 million) to super PACs, according to an analysis of federal election disclosures by Public Citizen. Those were contributions to outside political organisations, not direct donations to candidates.

'Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time,' Musk posted, adding a shrug emoji. The remark was a joke, not evidence of election interference or an admission of wrongdoing.

Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time 🤷‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2026

The election results give Democrats majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate when the next Congress convenes in January 2027. Until then, Republicans retain their current congressional majorities. The losses marked a sharp setback for President Donald Trump's party.

Public Citizen identified Musk as the largest super PAC contributor in the 2026 election cycle. His money went to groups including America PAC and the Republican-aligned Senate Leadership Fund. Yet the candidates benefiting from that spending did not all win.

Elon Musk's Texas Spending Could Not Save Ken Paxton

Texas supplied a particularly stark example. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the US Senate race, becoming the first Democrat elected to that seat from Texas since 1988. Paxton remains the state's attorney general following his election defeat.

Federal filings examined by The Texas Tribune show that Musk contributed $158 million (€140 million and £117 million) to the Senate Leadership Fund in September.

The fund subsequently transferred matching sums to Texas PAC, which paid for advertising supporting Paxton and attacking Talarico.

That distinction matters. The donations were made to an outside political committee, and the advertising expenditure cannot simply be described as money handed to Paxton's campaign. Nor does the result establish why individual voters rejected him. Talarico nonetheless made wealthy donors central to his victory-night remarks in Austin.

'In this race, we went up against our own Goliaths. The richest man in the world, the most powerful man in the world and the entire Washington, DC establishment,' he told supporters, according to AFP.

The Democrat had campaigned against the influence of powerful financial interests. His victory also ended a statewide Democratic losing streak stretching back to 1994. Texas election results remained unofficial on Wednesday, although major news organisations had projected his victory.

Elon Musk Faces a Different Political Landscape in Texas

Republicans also lost the governor's race. Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and is set to become Texas' first Latina governor when she takes office in January. Abbott remains governor during the transition.

In published victory remarks, Hinojosa returned to a question she had raised during her campaign. 'Does Texas belong to the people of Texas, or is this the billionaires' world and we just live in it?' she asked.

The challenge was broader than campaign donations. Hinojosa has called for a moratorium on new data centres until Texas lawmakers adopt stronger protections for communities. Her campaign criticised generous tax breaks and highlighted concerns about electricity and water use.

Those proposals matter to Musk, whose businesses, including Tesla, SpaceX and X, have substantial operations in Texas. But an election result does not immediately change state policy. Any impact on his companies will depend on decisions made after the new administration takes office.

Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2026

The vast sums involved also reflect rules established after the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision and subsequent litigation.

Independent-expenditure committees may raise unlimited contributions, subject to disclosure rules, but their spending must remain independent of candidate campaigns.

Musk offered another quip as the implications of the Texas result became clearer. 'Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,' he wrote on X.