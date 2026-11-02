Stephen King mocked Elon Musk on X after the billionaire warned that Democrats would 'end democracy in America'.

On Saturday, 31 October 2026, the author compared Musk's prediction with President Donald Trump's baseless claim that migrants were eating pets, three days before the US midterm elections.

The exchange followed Musk's response on Friday, 30 October, to an America PAC clip featuring former US Vice President Kamala Harris and Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. It revived political reform proposals first discussed months earlier, rather than a new announcement from either Democrat.

'Democrats will execute their plan to end democracy in America if they gain control,' Musk wrote on X.

King responded, 'Don't be ridiculous. You sound like Trump. Next you'll be saying "They're eating the pets!"'

Democrats will execute their plan to end democracy in America if they gain control https://t.co/Jm1xQCQUA2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

Elon Musk's Warning Followed Harris's Political Reform Proposals

Harris had outlined the proposals at the National Urban League conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on 31 July.

She called for reconsidering the Electoral College and for expanding the Supreme Court to 13 justices. She also raised the possibility of statehood for Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico if residents wanted it.

Her remarks about the courts included a factual error. Harris referred to '13 district courts', but the federal judiciary has 13 courts of appeals and 94 district courts, according to the US Courts.

On 5 August, The Breakfast Club podcast replayed Harris's remarks during an interview with Talarico, a Texas state representative running for the US Senate. He welcomed the discussion, saying he was 'really happy' that Harris was 'calling for these systemic political reforms'.

'I mentioned the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, but I think those measures she talked about should be part of that package,' he said. Talarico also advocated a nationwide ban on partisan gerrymandering in Republican- and Democratic-led states.

When America PAC recirculated the clip in October, Musk argued that the proposals could reshape US political power. He expanded on that position in a separate 30 October post about the 2028 presidential and congressional elections.

My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will:



1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate.



2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

Musk warned that a Democratic sweep could bring statehood for Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, changes to immigration policy, and a larger Supreme Court. He predicted those measures would produce a permanent one-party state and urged voters to elect Republican senators.

These were Musk's forecasts, not confirmed Democratic commitments. Harris discussed proposals for debate, while Talarico endorsed further reforms. Neither was announcing legislation or an agreed party programme.

Some changes would also require distinct legal processes. Congress can change the size of the Supreme Court through legislation, whereas replacing the Electoral College would require a constitutional amendment.

Stephen King's Reply to Elon Musk Recalled Trump's 2024 Pets Claim

King chose not to address the institutional proposals individually. His reply recalled Trump's 10 September 2024 debate with Harris, when the president repeated a claim about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

'They're eating the pets of the people that live there,' Trump said during the televised debate.

Springfield officials had already disputed the rumour. A city spokesperson said authorities had received no credible reports of immigrants harming or eating residents' pets. The allegation had spread through social media before reaching the presidential debate.

JD Vance, Trump's running mate at the time and now vice president, had also circulated allegations about missing pets. Musk participated in the online discussion himself.

Responding to conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September 2024, Musk wrote, 'Apparently, people's cats are being eaten.'

Don't be ridiculous. You sound like Trump. Next you'll be saying "They're eating the pets!" https://t.co/CwTfyPGK6G — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2026

King's comparison linked Musk's warning to an earlier claim by local officials that lacked credible evidence. The subjects were not identical. One was a prediction about future political changes, while the other concerned allegations about an immigrant community.

King used the recalled remark to mock Musk's certainty rather than directly challenge the individual proposals.

The confrontation unfolded as voters prepared for Tuesday, 3 November. At its centre was an older discussion of potential reforms, resurfacing in the campaign's final days and drawing sharply different interpretations from Musk and King.