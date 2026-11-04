James Talarico's victory in the Texas Senate race prompted an emotional reaction at Republican Ken Paxton's election-night watch party, where supporters shouted 'No!' as the result was called and some gathered in a prayer circle.

The Democratic state representative defeated Paxton in the 3 November election, securing the first Democratic US Senate victory in Texas since 1988. The result marked a major setback for Republicans in a state that has long been a stronghold for the party, and left supporters at Paxton's gathering facing an outcome many had hoped to avoid.

The scenes inside the Westin Galleria in Dallas offered a striking contrast to the celebrations among Democrats elsewhere in Texas. While Talarico's supporters welcomed a breakthrough, Paxton's backers struggled to absorb the result before the attorney general acknowledged his defeat.

'No!' Shouts and a Prayer Circle Captured the Disbelief

As results turned against Paxton, supporters at the Dallas gathering reportedly shook their heads, made phone calls, and shouted 'No!' when Fox News called the race for Talarico. The projector screen was then switched off, while AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' played loudly in the room. Some supporters responded by forming a prayer circle. Video shared by journalist Robert Downen showed a group praying together as the Republican's prospects faded.

A group of Paxton supporters are praying. pic.twitter.com/j1RVG223hV — Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) November 4, 2026

The moment illustrated the personal and emotional investment among those gathered to support Paxton. Rather than simply dispersing as the result became clear, some attendees turned to prayer while others remained visibly distressed. Journalist Lauren McGaughy also shared footage from the watch party in which a man in the crowd could be heard shouting 'No!' as the race was called.

Here at Ken Paxton HQ, man in crowd yells “no!” as race called called for James Talarico. Then “Gloria” begins playing loudly on speakers. pic.twitter.com/MyvN95JjPT — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) November 4, 2026

Paxton Congratulates Talarico and Promises to Pray for Him

Paxton eventually addressed supporters and conceded the race, describing it as a 'difficult' night for Republicans. He congratulated Talarico and said he would pray for the Democrat to 'do good for Texas and this nation.'

The outgoing attorney general also thanked those who had supported him during his time in office, reflecting on the relationships he had built over 12 years in the role. 'I want to thank all my friends in this room. I want to thank all my friends across this state, who have really made it special to be in this role representing Texas as your attorney general,' Paxton said.

He added, 'I love Texas; I will always love Texas,' and vowed to continue fighting for the state and the country. Paxton's concession came after a campaign in which his Republican nomination had followed a divisive primary contest against incumbent Senator John Cornyn. President Donald Trump had backed Paxton, but the attorney general was unable to hold the seat against Talarico.

Talarico's Win Signals a Wider Political Shift in Texas

Talarico, 37, is a state representative, former middle-school teacher, and Presbyterian seminary graduate. His victory ended a decades-long run without a Democratic Senate win in Texas, with the party last securing a Senate seat in the state in 1988.

The result formed part of a broader Democratic breakthrough on election night. State Representative Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, making her the first Latina elected governor of Texas and the first Democrat to win the office since Ann Richards lost her re-election bid in 1994.

Paxton's defeat was therefore more than an individual loss. It came as Democrats made gains across the state, challenging the assumption that Texas would remain reliably Republican in statewide contests.

For Paxton's supporters, the prayer circle and the shouted objections reflected the shock of a political outcome that had once seemed unlikely. For Talarico's campaign, the result represented a historic opening in a state where Democrats had spent decades trying to break through.