Robert Irwin stunned viewers after a frightening choking incident during Dancing With the Stars in late November when a piece of confetti stuck in his throat moments after a high-energy routine with Witney Carson in Los Angeles. Panic swept through backstage as crew rushed around him while he fought for breath. His family soon urged him to slow down after what they called a clear warning. His account paints a vivid picture of how fast things escalated although the full story took time to unfold.

Irwin explained that the incident happened right after a team dance during a busy live taping. One stray confetti piece slipped into his mouth as he walked off stage. He inhaled it instantly. Air failed to move through his throat. Fear took over during those seconds that he described later as surreal. His family history shaped that moment as his father, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 after a stingray pierced his chest during a wildlife shoot.

He shared his shock during an Entertainment Tonight interview where he said, 'I choked on a piece of confetti after the team dance. I went over Witney, and I think they cut away, and I inhaled a piece of confetti. I couldn't breathe'.

Robert Faces Possible TV Pause After Incident

Irwin's retelling repeated the same serious tone as he detailed how everything unfolded. One minute, he celebrated with castmates, then a minute later, he struggled for air as the confetti floated around him.

Carson watched as staff came forward quickly. His relief grew only after the piece cleared his throat.

Producers from the ABC contest have shown interest in placing him in future shows since his enthusiasm impressed audiences across weeks of rehearsals and live routines. His presence lifts ratings, and his energy pushes viewers to tune in.

However, sources claim this scare may stop those plans for now. One insider said his struggle looked mild on broadcast, although the real moment looked far more intense. The crew saw him bend over while trying to force air through his throat.

That incident occurred after months of demanding work. He rehearsed day and night for strict choreography, while continuing to carry responsibilities at the Australia Zoo. He also handled various media appearances required by the show. Pressure mounted week after week until this near-miss forced him to reconsider his schedule.

Robert's Family Also Advised Him to Take a Break

His sister, Bindi Irwin, 27, and their mother, Terri, 61, flew from Australia so they could support him throughout the contest.

They watched each performance from the crowd and their excitement remained strong until the frightening moment changed everything. Worry replaced applause almost instantly.

A family source said the pair believed that the incident served as a 'huge warning sign'. They want him to adjust his pace after witnessing how fast an accident can happen. They told him his health matters more than any project. Their view came from months of watching him push himself during heavy rehearsals, public events, and zoo duties.

Another insider shared that his workload has stretched him thin. The person said, 'He's been running on pure adrenaline for months, rehearsing day and night for the show and juggling all the commitments that come with it'. The insider added, 'He's pushing himself way too hard'.

Family members praised his dedication as he works for Australia Zoo's benefit. They admire what he brings home for the staff and animals. They remain proud of his drive. Still, they feel anxious about burnout. They reminded him that fame and support already surround him, and nothing outweighs good health. Their priority stays centred on safety after that severe scare during the confetti fall on live television.

Robert Irwin remains grateful that help arrived quickly. He knows danger came close. His next steps remain undecided, although insiders believe he will slow down after that alarming moment that shook his family and the show.