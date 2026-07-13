Vanguard's small-cap ETFs offer diversified exposure as investors position for potential long-term market opportunities. For much of the past three years, large technology companies dominated Wall Street as investors poured money into artificial intelligence leaders. However, 2026 has marked a notable change in market leadership.

Small-cap stocks have significantly outperformed the broader market, recording their strongest relative performance against the S&P 500 in more than two decades. The shift has prompted investors to look beyond mega-cap technology companies and reconsider opportunities among smaller businesses trading at more attractive valuations. As interest in the sector grows, Vanguard's range of small-cap exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is receiving renewed attention from investors seeking diversified exposure.

Small-Cap Stocks Take the Lead

Through the first half of 2026, US small-cap indices have comfortably outpaced the S&P 500. The Russell 2000 and the S&P SmallCap 600 have each gained more than 20%, while the S&P 500 has posted a much smaller advance.

The performance gap is the widest seen since 2003, highlighting one of the strongest rotations away from large-cap leadership in recent years.

Although market leadership can change quickly, the rally suggests investors are increasingly willing to explore opportunities outside the largest companies that have driven returns in recent years.

What's Driving the Rally?

Several factors appear to be supporting small-cap shares. One reason is valuation. Many of the largest technology companies continue to trade at relatively high earnings multiples following several years of exceptional gains. Smaller companies, by comparison, remain considerably cheaper despite improving earnings expectations.

Many small-cap companies generate most of their revenue within the United States, meaning their performance is often closely tied to domestic economic activity. Continued infrastructure investment, manufacturing expansion, and reshoring initiatives could support parts of the sector if those trends continue.

Another factor is portfolio diversification. After years of concentrating investments in a handful of technology giants, many investors are broadening exposure across different sectors of the economy.

Which Vanguard ETF Fits Different Investors?

Vanguard offers several ETFs designed to provide exposure to small-cap companies, with each fund serving a different investment objective.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF is designed for investors seeking broad exposure to the US small-cap market. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index and holds more than 1,400 companies across multiple industries.

Its broad diversification reduces reliance on any single company or sector, making it suitable as a long-term core holding for investors looking to complement a large-cap portfolio.

The ETF also carries a low annual expense ratio of 0.03%, helping investors keep investment costs to a minimum.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Investors who believe lower-valued companies could continue outperforming may prefer the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF.

Rather than owning the entire small-cap market, VBR focuses on companies trading at relatively attractive valuations. The portfolio has meaningful exposure to industrials, financials, and consumer-related businesses while maintaining broad diversification across hundreds of holdings.

Historically, value-oriented small-cap stocks have often performed well during periods when market leadership broadens beyond large technology companies. Investors expecting that trend to continue may find VBR offers a more targeted approach than a broad-market small-cap ETF.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

For investors willing to accept greater volatility in pursuit of higher growth, Vanguard also offers the Small-Cap Growth ETF.

The fund emphasises faster-growing businesses across sectors such as technology, healthcare, and innovative industrial companies. While these firms may offer greater long-term upside, they can also experience larger share-price swings during periods of market uncertainty.

How Does VBR Compare With Other Small-Cap ETFs?

Investors considering Vanguard's offerings may also compare them with ETFs that track the Russell 2000 Index.

Funds such as the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) provide exposure to nearly 2,000 smaller US companies, making them among the broadest ways to invest in the segment. By comparison, VBR focuses specifically on lower-valued companies, while VB aims to capture the broader US small-cap market.

The most suitable choice depends on an investor's objectives, risk tolerance, and preferred investment strategy.

Active Managers Are Also Finding Opportunities

Passive ETFs are not the only way investors are gaining exposure to small-cap stocks. Many actively managed small-cap funds have increased exposure to sectors including industrials, financials, specialised technology businesses, and capital equipment manufacturers during 2026, reflecting managers' expectations that these areas could benefit if economic conditions remain supportive.

Risks Investors Should Consider

Despite the recent rally, small-cap investing is not without risk. Many smaller businesses carry higher borrowing costs than large corporations, making them more sensitive to changes in interest rates. If borrowing costs remain elevated for longer than expected, company profits could face additional pressure.

Small-cap shares also tend to experience greater volatility during periods of economic uncertainty. Investors should therefore view these ETFs as long-term investments rather than short-term trading opportunities.