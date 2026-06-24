For generations, retirement was built around a simple formula: work, save and eventually leave the workforce with enough money to live comfortably. That formula is becoming harder to achieve.

Americans now believe they need an average of $1.46 million to retire comfortably, according to Northwestern Mutual's 2026 Planning and Progress Study. The figure, widely touted as the retirement magic number, marks the highest retirement target recorded by the annual survey and reflects concerns about inflation, healthcare costs and long-term financial security. Yet while retirement expectations continue to rise, recent data suggests many households remain far from reaching that goal. Reports published in 2026 by Vanguard, the National Institute on Retirement Security, Goldman Sachs and Transamerica all point to a widening gap between what Americans believe they need and what they have managed to save.

Retirement Targets Continue to Climb

The Northwestern Mutual study found that the retirement 'magic number' rose 15% from the previous year. Researchers said rising living costs remain a major factor behind the increase. Housing expenses, healthcare costs and long-term care services have all become more expensive in recent years. Longer life expectancy is also reshaping retirement planning. Many workers now expect their savings to support them for two or three decades after leaving full-time employment.

The survey found that nearly half of non-retirees do not believe they will be financially prepared when retirement arrives. Roughly half also said they worry about outliving their savings.

Savings Levels Remain Far Below Expectations

While retirement targets are increasing, savings balances tell a different story. According to Vanguard's 2026 How America Saves report, the average 401(k) balance reached a record $167,970 at the end of 2025. However, the median balance stood at $44,115.

The median figure provides a clearer picture of the typical retirement saver because it is not influenced by a small number of very large accounts. The data suggests that many workers remain well below the savings levels they believe will be necessary for retirement.

Research from the National Institute on Retirement Security reached a similar conclusion. The organisation found that many Americans approaching retirement have relatively modest retirement savings and continue to rely heavily on future Social Security benefits.

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Rising Costs Are Squeezing Household Budgets

Financial pressures are making retirement saving increasingly difficult. A recent Goldman Sachs retirement survey found that housing, healthcare and childcare costs consume a larger share of household income than they did in previous decades.

As these essential expenses rise, many workers have less money available for long-term savings. Evidence of that pressure can be seen in workplace retirement plans. Vanguard reported that hardship withdrawals reached a record 6% of retirement plan participants during 2025. It was the sixth consecutive annual increase and the highest level recorded by the company. The trend suggests that more workers are using retirement funds to manage immediate financial challenges.

Social Security Remains Central to Retirement Plans

Social Security continues to play a critical role in retirement planning for millions of Americans. Surveys show that many workers expect the programme to help cover essential living expenses after they retire.

At the same time, concerns about the long-term financial outlook for Social Security remain widespread. Debates over future funding have led many Americans to question whether benefits will remain unchanged for future generations of retirees. For households with limited retirement savings, Social Security remains one of the most important sources of expected retirement income.

Many Americans Lack a Formal Retirement Strategy

Even as retirement concerns grow, relatively few Americans have developed a detailed plan. According to Transamerica's 2026 retirement survey, fewer than one in four workers maintain a written retirement strategy. Many acknowledge they are behind schedule.

More than half of workers surveyed said their retirement savings are not where they believe they should be. A significant share said they are substantially behind their goals. Generation X faces particular challenges. Many members of the generation are approaching retirement age while still trying to build savings balances that can support them in later life. As a result, many expect to continue working beyond traditional retirement age.

A Growing Gap Between Expectations and Reality

The $1.46 million figure is not a universal retirement requirement. Retirement needs vary depending on income, location, lifestyle and other sources of support. However, the figure highlights a broader trend.

Americans are raising their retirement expectations at a time when many continue to struggle with rising costs and competing financial demands. Recent reports from across the retirement industry point to the same conclusion. Savings balances have improved in some areas, but they have not kept pace with growing retirement expectations. For many workers, the challenge is no longer simply deciding how they want to spend retirement. It is determining whether they will have the financial resources needed to retire on their own terms.