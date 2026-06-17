The world's wealthiest people enjoyed an extraordinary day on Monday as a powerful market rally sent fortunes soaring across the globe. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 500 richest people collectively added a record £247 billion to their wealth in a single day, taking their combined net worth to an unprecedented £9.8 trillion.

The rally was driven by optimism surrounding a deal between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and helping restore global oil supplies. Investors responded enthusiastically, pushing major stock indices sharply higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 3.1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high. Amid the surge, one name stood above everyone else. Elon Musk recorded the biggest gain of the day, adding an astonishing £121 billion to his fortune and extending his lead as the richest person in the world.

Elon Musk was responsible for much of the historic wealth increase

Musk reportedly emerged as the biggest winner from Monday's rally after adding £121 billion to his personal fortune in a single trading session. The gain pushed his net worth above £937 billion, strengthening his position at the top of the global wealth rankings.

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The jump came just a week after Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX, made its highly anticipated public market debut. The listing immediately transformed the company into one of the most valuable businesses in the United States, reaching a market capitalisation of £1.55 trillion.

Investor enthusiasm surrounding the company continued to build on Monday. SpaceX shares surged by 20 per cent during the trading session, making it the biggest contributor to the record-breaking rise in billionaire wealth. The increase in the company's value played a major role in lifting Musk's fortune and accounted for a substantial portion of the gains seen across Bloomberg's billionaire rankings.

In fact, Musk's single-day increase was almost equal to the combined gains recorded by the other 499 individuals on Bloomberg's index. As traders piled into the stock, SpaceX became one of the driving forces behind the wider market rally.

The positive mood was not limited to SpaceX. Equity markets around the world reacted favourably to developments between the United States and Iran. The agreement's focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring oil supply raised hopes for improved economic stability, encouraging investors to move into riskier assets.

That optimism helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a fresh record, while the Nasdaq 100 and the MSCI World Index also finished at all-time highs.

Markets became more cautious as attention turned to the Federal Reserve

Despite Monday's celebrations, markets struggled to maintain the same momentum the following day. Investors adopted a more cautious approach on Tuesday as attention shifted towards the Federal Reserve and its first interest rate decision under Chair Kevin Warsh.

The rally that had pushed US stocks close to record levels paused as traders looked for clues about the central bank's future direction. While expectations suggested the meeting would not result in a rate increase, investors remained focused on any signals regarding inflation and future monetary policy.

As uncertainty grew, major indices retreated from their recent highs. The S&P 500 moved lower, while the Nasdaq 100 fell by around 2 per cent. The decline reflected growing caution among investors who were waiting for guidance from the Federal Reserve before making further moves.

According to Bloomberg, Bret Kenwell of eToro said that while the Warsh-led meeting might not produce an interest rate hike, it would provide insight into how the new Federal Reserve leadership plans to approach inflation going forward.

For now, however, Monday's trading session remains one for the history books. The world's 500 richest people added a record £247 billion in a single day, and no individual benefited more than Elon Musk. Thanks largely to SpaceX's remarkable performance, Musk added £121 billion to his fortune in just a few hours, a figure that almost matched the gains of every other billionaire on Bloomberg's list combined. While markets may have cooled a day later, the scale of the wealth created on Monday remains difficult for many observers to comprehend.