US President Donald Trump this week told Americans they should 'thank' him for their rising 401k balances, speaking to reporters on Wednesday just as official financial disclosures revealed his own fortune has tripled to about £1.7 billion ($2.2 billion) in the past year.

The figures, which show the president earning more in 2025 than during his entire first term combined, have renewed scrutiny of the overlap between his public office and private business interests. Asked about whether he is leveraging the presidency for personal gain, Trump said his investments are handled by outside institutions, while acknowledging he benefits from the arrangements.

The news followed a mandatory ethics filing that set out the full scale of the commander in chief's recent wealth increase. The £1.7 billion ($2.2 billion) reported for 2025 represents a sharp jump from the £485 million ($622 million) he disclosed in 2024 before his return to the White House.

A large share of this income, about £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion), came from highly volatile cryptocurrency markets, marking a clear shift in his financial strategy since his first term in office. During his initial four years in power, Trump faced criticism over his hotels and golf clubs, yet those earlier revenue streams are now small compared with the digital asset trading that has boosted his net worth.

Trump’s financial disclosures highlight an administration built around corruption and self-enrichment at the expense of the American people. https://t.co/YRMWBsCqNj — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 2, 2026

Institutional Management And The Trump Portfolio

When pressed by the Washington press corps on Wednesday about the ethical implications of a sitting president accumulating billions of dollars while overseeing national economic policy, Trump offered a characteristically winding defence. He said his wealth is the result of having substantial cash reserves that are managed by external organisations rather than by him personally.

'I don't get involved,' Trump insisted, before offering a somewhat confusing explanation of how his wealth is handled.

'I'm profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash and I give it to institutions,' he added, before questioning whether his own money managers even know what they are doing. 'I don't know if they know what they're doing or not. They buy a vast array of things,' he muttered, leaving reporters with questions about who exactly controls all this financial stuff.

Rather than addressing the potential for conflicts of interest, Trump shifted to the broader US economy, telling the assembled journalists and the public to look at their own investment portfolios instead. He argued that Americans are experiencing strong prosperity under his administration, making his personal gains irrelevant by comparison. It was during this exchange that he told citizens they should be thanking him directly for the 401k increases they have seen in recent months.

The administration has frequently pointed to stock market records as proof of economic health, using these metrics to deflect questions about his financial disclosures.

President Trump said Wednesday that he doesn't get involved in his personal financial dealings and that "we have funds that run my money well," when asked about a financial disclosure released Tuesday showing he earned more than $1 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures… pic.twitter.com/ZTLyLIV3wu — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 1, 2026

Corporate Praise And Trump-Branded Investment Accounts

The crossover between public presidential praise and private financial structures became more visible just hours after the press conference. Trump took to his social media platform to highlight Micron, a major semiconductor company that he has repeatedly commended in public speeches in recent weeks.

According to recent announcements, the tech firm has directed about £195 million ($250 million) into specialised Trump-branded investment accounts designed for children.

These financial products were created under the tax bill passed by Congress last year. While critics have questioned the structure of the government accounts, Micron has said its contribution is organised as a mix of employee matching benefits and regional seed deposits for eligible children.

On Thursday morning, Trump increased his public praise for the firm, linking its corporate donation to a jump in its market value. 'How about this?' Trump wrote in an enthusiastic online post, marking the company's financial moves. 'Micron, a GREAT American Company, announced that they are putting in 250 Million Dollars into the Trump Accounts for the future benefit of children, and their stock went up 9 points today.'

The casual way in which a sitting president comments on the stock movements of a company funding his named initiatives illustrates how his business interests and political role continue to overlap in Washington. Voters are left to watch the expansion of the presidential business empire alongside his calls for them to 'thank' him for their investment gains.