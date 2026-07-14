HSBC has cut its rating on IBM to 'Reduce' and set a £152.80 ($191) price target after the technology giant's shares slumped 22 per cent to £180.16 ($225.20) in Tuesday morning trading, wiping out billions in market value in one session.

The move followed chief executive Arvind Krishna's surprise release of preliminary second-quarter results for 2026 that missed expectations, as he told investors the company had stumbled when several large corporate deals failed to close at the final stage.

IBM Misses Q2 Targets And Endures 22% Stock Slump

IBM reported a preliminary second-quarter revenue of £13.76 billion ($17.2 billion), below the £14.29 billion ($17.86 billion) industry consensus.

Operating earnings per share also came in under Wall Street expectations, at £2.34 ($2.93) against a projected £2.41 ($3.01), with GAAP earnings per share at £1.82 ($2.27). Segment details showed that the financial shortfall was concentrated in particular areas of the business.

Krishna pointed to shifting enterprise priorities, saying corporate buyers redirected capital expenditure in the final weeks of June.

Clients prioritised servers, storage and memory to secure supply-constrained infrastructure before anticipated price increases took effect.

He also cited ongoing cybersecurity issues among enterprise buyers and a late change in spending priorities that the executive team did not fully anticipate.

Market strategist Mike Zaccardi noted the scale of the move, pointing out that IBM shares previously fell 23 per cent in a single session in October 1987, placing this week's market reaction in rare company for the stock.

Software Peers Hit As IBM Shock Ripples Across Tech

BREAKING: IBM stock, $IBM, collapses nearly -20% after posting weaker than expected earnings due to “weakness in the software and infrastructure business.”



The stock just erased -$55 billion in market cap. pic.twitter.com/bpLZlhpFX6 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 14, 2026

The selling pressure extended beyond IBM, with losses spreading through the wider technology sector. Microsoft shares fell 3 per cent to £303.81 ($379.76), while ServiceNow was down 8 per cent at £81.90 ($102.38). Salesforce and Intuit also traded lower, moving in line with the broader software weakness.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, which holds IBM alongside these large-cap names, dropped 4 per cent to £71.45 ($89.31). The fund is not leveraged, but its concentration in major software issuers leaves it sensitive to sharp moves in individual holdings.

Prediction markets reflected the short-term pressure. Polymarket was pricing a 0.95 probability that Microsoft stock would close lower on the day, while longer-dated markets pointed to a recovery towards the £288 to £324 ($360 to $405) range by month-end.

The difference between near-term and longer-term pricing suggests participants see immediate stress rather than a fundamental shift in outlook.

The sector moves stood in contrast to the broader market. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.08 per cent on the same day, highlighting how the sell-off was focused on a specific part of the market rather than indices as a whole.

Market Sell-Off Diverges From Softer Inflation Data

The wider backdrop was more positive. A June Consumer Price Index report showed consumer prices fell 0.4 per cent month on month, the sharpest decline since April 2020. Annual inflation eased to 3.5 per cent, with core inflation at 2.6 per cent.

Against that backdrop, the software declines appeared to be driven by company and sector factors rather than by concern over the overall US economy.

Evaluating The Path Forward For IBM Investors

HSBC currently holds one of the more cautious views on IBM. The bank's reduced price target points to potential downside from current levels. The broader negative case in the market cites mainframe cyclicality and operational missteps as possible signs of structural challenges.

More optimistic earlier targets from Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer preceded HSBC's revision, and analysts expect some of those forecasts may be reviewed.

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A more positive case remains. Management said the missed contracts were deferred rather than permanently lost.

The company's core software revenue grew 5 per cent, Red Hat revenue rose 11 per cent and Distributed Infrastructure increased 37 per cent, described as the best performance in reported history for that segment. Free cash flow for the year to date was reported at £3.84 billion ($4.8 billion).

Some market commentary has described the situation as a combination of an IBM-specific mainframe issue and a broader signal that artificial intelligence spending may be displacing other information technology budgets.

Although IBM's own software line grew, part of the market appears to be trading on the idea that AI-related outlays are affecting traditional software spending.

Investors will receive more detail on 22 July, when IBM releases its full earnings report and holds its conference call. Krishna is expected to set out the size of the delayed-deal pipeline and address whether the mainframe demand slowdown was a short-term development in June or a sign of a longer pattern.