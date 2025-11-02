The lawsuit End With Us, as a federal judge officially ended actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni's £329 million ($400 million) lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, a second legal victory for Lively.

The court confirmed that Baldoni and his team failed to meet the filing deadline to revive their dismissed case, effectively closing the door on their claims of extortion and defamation. The lawsuit, tied to the explosive fallout from the 2024 film It Ends With Us, was initially dismissed back in June 2025 after a judge found Baldoni's claims as 'legally insufficient'.

As a standard legal option after dismissal, Baldoni was given a chance to amend the complaint, which has now failed as well.

Blake Lively Wins Twice Against Justin Baldoni

According to Rolling Stone, in a ruling issued on Friday, US District Court judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan confirmed that Baldoni and his co-plaintiffs at Wayfarer Studios missed the October deadline to submit an amended complaint following the case's initial dismissal.

The court had even issued a reminder order on 17 October, requesting a reason the case should be closed, but Baldoni's team failed to respond.

With that, the judge entered a final judgment, permanently ending Baldoni's attempt to sue Lively, Reynolds, and The New York Times over allegations of defamation and extortion.

Baldon still retains the right to appeal the judgment, but only after a decision is made on whether Lively can recover legal fees from the dismissed case, a process that could take months.

Justin Baldoni's $400M Lawsuit: Is it Legally Sufficient?

When Judge Liman first dismissed the lawsuit in June, he found that Baldoni's arguments lacked legal merit. Specifically, the statements he considered defamatory were protected under litigation privilege, meaning they were made within the context of legal proceedings and could not be the basis for a defamation claim.

The judge also noted that The New York Times was protected by journalistic privilege when it published a December 2024 article detailing Lively's harassment complaint and the ensuing legal case. The article, 'We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine,' was described by Baldoni's lawyers as 'defamatory,' but the court disagreed.

The article revealed texts that show Baldoni's public relations officers running a smear machine against Lively, using influencers and sensationalist YouTube videos. Baldoni's team called it a hoax and a 'desperate attempt' of Lively to regain public image.

However, it was later cited in court documents that Baldoni allegedly used an auto-deleting messaging app called 'Signal' to hide evidence of his smear campaign against the actress.

Following the ruling, lawyers for Lively and Reynolds hailed the outcome as 'clear victory,' saying the dismissal reinforced the importance of truth and accountability in legal proceedings. Then, a spokesperson for The New York Times also celebrated the result, saying the court 'saw the lawsuit for what it was: a meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting.'

What's Next for Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Legal War

Though Baldoni's lawsuit has been shut down, his legal troubles are far from over. He remains a defendant in Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation case, which is still moving forward in Manhattan federal court.

However, legal experts say that Baldoni is at a disadvantage, as the second–time dismissal weakens his position both reputationally and financially. The outcome could also confluence the remaining litigation, where Lively's team seeks damages for emotional distress and reputational harm.

For now, the court's decision stands as a major victory for Lively, who has maintained her claims were never about fame or money, but about justice for women in Hollywood.