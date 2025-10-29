The former Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is reportedly smitten with pop star Katy Perry. According to a recent report, sources say he calls her 'the perfect woman' and believes the two share a deep relationship much more than eyes can see.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Spottings

Trudeau and Perry have been seen out in public together several times. They were spotted leaving Paris's famous Crazy Horse cabaret during Perry's 41st birthday celebrations, a sighting that helped fuel the speculation around their relationship.

Earlier this summer, before their Paris Crazy Horse outing, they had dinner in Montreal and Trudeau was later seen at one of Perry's concerts in the city. But what really lit the firestorm of controversy was a few pictures that leaked recently where the alleged couple was seen kissing and embracing while on a yacht.

One source told Page Six:

'He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman.' The same source added they're 'simpatico on everything, including politics, kids and French food.'

What Sources Say About Their Alleged Relationship

Trudeau stepped down as prime minister of Canada in January 2025 and had previously separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Similarly, Perry ended her long-term relationship of 10 years with actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year, and she and Bloom share a daughter.

Friends and insiders say Trudeau seems to be enjoying this new chapter. Moroever, a society source told Page Six that he feels 'free from the ties of office and his marriage.' Furthermore, those close to Trudeau say they aren't surprised he would be drawn to someone like Perry. After all, observers point out that his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, also had relationships with high-profile women. Another source was quoted saying,

'Nobody who knows Justin, or who has followed him for years, ever thought he would just date a 'civilian' after being PM.' she added, 'He is inextricably wedded to the spotlight ... and is used to mixing with a creamy set. He was pummeled so much here in Canada — unfairly, often — that I think he really does not care what people say about him,'

So Are Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Dating Officially?

At this stage there's no official confirmation of Trudeau and Perry being in a fully committed relationship, but the media interest is certainly high and so is the public's. What the Page Six report underscores is how both are dealing with personal changes and how pairing up publicly like this is a massive shift for both as Trudeau is away from office and seemingly focussed towards his personal life. Meanwhile, Perry, after a long-term high-profile relationship is back in the headlines for perhaps an even more high-profile one.

The chemistry that sources describe from their shared interests to admiration for each other adds to the narrative that this may be more than casual. But until either of them speaks out directly, much of this remains speculation based on sightings and insider quotes.