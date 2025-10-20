Hollywood's most famous friendship is reportedly being tested, and the source of the drama is none other than Jennifer Lopez.

While Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's professional bond remains strong, Lopez's lingering presence following her high-profile split from Affleck is allegedly creating a web of discomfort that has now entangled Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, leaving everyone walking on eggshells.

The drama centres around Lopez's new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, a passion project co-produced by Affleck and Damon's company, Artists Equity. While the film has generated positive buzz, behind the scenes, the 56-year-old star's behaviour with Damon, 54, has reportedly caused significant friction, particularly for the women in the actors' lives.

An insider revealed the growing concerns to Globe Magazine, noting that Barroso is far from pleased. 'Lucy trusts Matt,' the source explained. 'This isn't about her being worried about him — it's J.Lo's behaviour that bothers her. She doesn't respect boundaries and is way too familiar with Matt'.

Why Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Failed To Win Over Matt Damon's Wife

Tensions first became public when Lopez was photographed holding Damon's hand at an afterparty during last year's Toronto International Film Festival. While some dismissed it as an innocent gesture between colleagues, Luciana Barroso, 48, reportedly found the interaction inappropriate and over-the-top.

'Those pictures did not go over well with Lucy,' the source continued. 'It would be different if Lucy and J.Lo were friends, but they're not.'

According to insiders, Barroso made a genuine effort to connect with Lopez when she and Affleck rekindled their romance, but a friendship never blossomed.

'Lucy gave her a chance when Ben and J.Lo got back together,' the source claimed. 'But it never went anywhere. Lucy always felt J.Lo was more interested in impressing the guys than building a real friendship.'

That dynamic has seemingly curdled any chance of a cordial relationship now that Lopez and Affleck are no longer together. The fact that professional ties remain is a source of constant frustration.

'It drives Lucy nuts that Matt still has to maintain this working relationship with J.Lo even after the divorce,' the source added. 'It feels like the break-up didn't change anything, if anything, it's made things even more complicated.'

Ben Affleck Annoyed by Jennifer Lopez's Lingering Professional Ties

It isn't just Barroso who is feeling the strain. Ben Affleck, 53, who recently finalised his second separation from Lopez, is also said to be deeply annoyed by her continued closeness with his best friend. The ongoing professional obligations have prevented a clean break, forcing an uncomfortable dynamic that the Batman star is reportedly eager to escape.

'Ben thinks Matt is giving J.Lo way too much of his time,' the insider shared. 'Yes, they financed the movie, but as far as Ben's concerned, that doesn't mean they have to hold her hand every step of the way.'

This comes after Lopez publicly praised Affleck for his role in helping her secure her dream part in the film, a statement that now seems layered with irony given the alleged turmoil.

How A Public Outing With Jennifer Lopez Masked Private Tensions

The complicated dynamic was on full display when all four attended the 2024 Golden Globes, presenting a united front on a seemingly friendly double date. However, insiders claim the public appearance was a carefully orchestrated performance designed to mask the growing rift. Now that the marriage is over, the facade is reportedly crumbling.

'Ben's been pulling back,' the source concluded. 'Now that the marriage is over, he's less inclined to keep up the illusion. The dynamic is getting uncomfortable for everyone involved.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon for comments.