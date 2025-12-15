Rapper Chrisean Rock is a popular artist whose fame has become parallel with her controversies. Oftentimes, her reputation precedes her. The Baddies star has recently made headlines after being slapped by a woman whose phone she grabbed at a Christmas parade.

Dubbed the 'Chaos Queen' by observers, the 24-year-old has built a career on a foundation of relentless public drama, leveraging conflict to maintain a powerful grip on the attention economy.

Chaos Queen's Family Fights and Feuds

Chrisean Rock has earned the moniker 'Chaos Queen' for her dramatic nature, which plays out in the public spotlight. She is often involved in frequent conflicts, from her volatile and turbulent relationship with her baby daddy, Blueface, which was documented on Zeus Network's Crazy in Love, to public feuds with other artists, including Coi Leray and her sister, Tesehki.

Rock and Blueface had an on-again, off-again relationship. The exes share a 2-year-old son, Chrisean Rock Jr, but their co-parenting arrangement is so messy that they end up attacking each other on social media. Rock previously claimed that her ex only stayed relevant due to her because he was allegedly 'a flop' before her. She also accused Blueface of being an irresponsible father to their child.

'You're the only father I see that try to tear down his kid,' she said.

Rock also clashed with her sister, Tesehki, whom she accused of being jealous of her. According to the 'Hatin' on Me' singer, Tesehki said 'random s**t' things to upset her, so she fired back. Footage from the Baddies East in Baltimore event showed security guards and police pulling them out of the van to end the brawl after they were seen arguing outside a nightclub.

The altercation reportedly ensued after Tesehki threw water on Rock. The clip captured the moment someone threw water on Rock, but it was not clear who did.

Chrisean Rock vs Coi Leray

Rock also found herself at odds with her fellow artist Coi Leray. When she appeared on the One Night With Steiny podcast, the reality star said her first encounter with Leray went well, but she alleged that the latter only used her to get close to Blueface.

When she checked Blueface's phone, she reportedly saw that Leray had reached out to him. So, when she met her again, Rock did not think twice and attacked the 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' artist.

'I grabbed my phone and slapped the s**t out of her in her face with it,' Rock said, recounting the altercation between them.

Chrisean Rock's Latest Public Brawl

Chrisean Rock was recently involved in another altercation in Compton. She was invited to attend a Christmas parade and pray with the local children. However, things went awry when she saw a woman, seemingly recording them.

Rock grabbed the woman's phone, and the latter reacted by slapping her and telling her, 'Don't grab my phone from me.' Another clip showed Rock up against at least two women in the middle of the crowd.

The footage of the rapper in a chaotic struggle went viral. Rock's frequent involvement in various altercations, however, has prompted some fans and critics to question if she actively seeks out these dramatic confrontations to remain relevant.

However, Rock has been open about wanting to change her ways after she found Jesus and became a mother. In her single 'Yahweh' released earlier this year, she sings 'Tryna change my life.'