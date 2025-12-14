From holiday cheer to street chaos. The festive atmosphere in Compton, California, suddenly changed after American rapper and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock was involved in a violent altercation with several other attendees.

Footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the Baddies star grabbing a woman's mobile phone before being slapped, sparking a multi-person brawl that has drawn sharp commentary from her estranged partner, the rapper Blueface.

Chrisean Rock Involved in a Brawl at a Christmas Parade

Chrisean Rock attended a Christmas parade in Compton, where she met some families and prayed with local children. The initially positive atmosphere soured when she got into an altercation with other attendees.

A clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the reality star in a conversation with at least two individuals before turning to another woman not caught on camera, whom she believed was recording them. Rock told the woman, 'You're recording, may I see?' and she grabbed the latter's phone.

New footage shows beginning of fight between Blueface baby mama Chrisean Rock and alleged female Crip members in Compton. Fan slapped “Baddies” star for apparently “touching” her phone pic.twitter.com/f67u4oPBw2 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 14, 2025

However, the woman reacted by slapping Rock and telling her: 'Don't grab my phone from me.' The man whom Rock was speaking to attempted to stop the fight, reminding her to 'honour your call.' However, the tension appeared to persist, as a follow-up video showed Rock in a physical struggle with at least two women.

According to one X user, Rock 'ran through 6 girls in Compton and won.' However, social media users said they only saw two against Rock in the clip.

Chrisean Rock ran through 6 girls in Compton and won ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/BveTvpsmj2 — RAP / HIP HOP DAILY (@madChillTV1) December 14, 2025

Blueface Weighs In on 'LA Gang Culture'

Following the public release of the footage showing the wild scene, Chrisean Rock's estranged partner, rapper Blueface, shared his reaction on social media. He issued a stern warning regarding Compton's infamous history of high gang activity.

'Don't play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in you ish for some ish you don't know about,' he wrote on his Instagram Story and added a person facepalming emoji, suggesting secondhand embarrassment.

Blueface's reaction was not surprising due to his rocky relationship with Rock. The exes had an on-again, off-again relationship and have public exchanges reflecting their tumultuous dynamic and unresolved issues. They share a son, Chrisean Rock Jr, but their co-parenting arrangement is messy, with Blueface's involvement reportedly being inconsistent and publicly disputed.

Chrisean Rock's History of Public Confrontations

It is not the first time Rock has been involved in an altercation in Compton. Just last month, she spoke about her dispute with fellow artist Coi Leray on the One Night With Steiny podcast.

She alleged that Leray tried to get close to Blueface through her. According to Rock, when she checked Blueface's phone, she saw Leray had reached out to him. Rock promised to confront Leray when they met again, and when they did, it turned into a physical brawl.

'I grabbed my phone and slapped the s**t out of her in her face with it,' Rock said.

The incident happened when Rock saw Leray at GloRilla's Sprinter van. Rock said GloRilla was 'kind of disappointed' with her for starting the fight, but she was not having it after she saw Leray talking to GloRilla while 'popping her gum.'

Reality Television Stardom and Media Scrutiny

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone, rose to fame after starring in the reality series Baddies on the Zeus Network. Due to her popularity, the network produced a spin-off series, Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love, documenting her tumultuous relationship with Blueface.

Despite Rock's public incidents, the rapper has been trying to focus on her music and faith. Earlier this year, she dropped a gospel song titled 'Yahweh.'

'Tryna change my life but all these demons keep attacking me,' she sings. Elsewhere in the song, Rock continues, 'Yahweh there's only one way and it's God's way / No matter what the world thinks I follow God way.'