Four of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children have reportedly changed their surnames, as an anonymous source says Pitt's friends blame Jolie for casting him as the family 'villain'.

The claim appeared in celebrity columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack and was repeated by Showbiz Cheat Sheet on 17 November 2026. The reports say four of the former couple's six children have legally changed their surnames, but the article does not provide links to the underlying records.

The claim reflects an anonymous source's interpretation, not a verified account from Pitt, Jolie or their children. The reports provide no independent evidence that Jolie deliberately caused any estrangement.

Brad Pitt Family 'Villain' Claim Comes From Anonymous Insider

An unnamed source quoted by Shuter alleged that Jolie had made Pitt the family's 'villain'.

The source said Pitt's friends believed Jolie should acknowledge her own part in the family's fractured relationships.

The same account alleged that the children had been caught between their parents.

No supporting testimony from the children was presented, and the source's access to the family was not established.

The report does not show Pitt personally making these accusations. Nor can his friends' reported opinions establish why any of the children may be distant from him.

Jolie's perspective has also been described through anonymous accounts, including suggestions that she believes Pitt presents himself as the victim.

Such competing interpretations are not independently verified facts.

The wider dispute followed a confrontation aboard a private aircraft in September 2016. Jolie later alleged in court proceedings that Pitt behaved abusively towards her and their children during the flight.

Pitt has disputed allegations of abuse. The FBI investigated the incident and closed its investigation without bringing criminal charges. That decision was not a court finding on the allegations.

Brad Pitt Family Rift Draws Attention to Four Legal Name Changes

The children's surname decisions provide a more concrete development than the claims about who bears responsibility for the family's estrangement.

Shiloh legally removed Pitt from her surname in 2024. Reporting based on court documents also identifies legal changes for Maddox and Zahara in 2026, followed by Vivienne on 2 November.

Pitt and Jolie's children are Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 18.

Some of the children had used Jolie without Pitt publicly before legal changes were reported.

Public or professional usage alone, however, does not establish whether a court has formally approved a new surname.

Nor does removing a parent's surname reveal a person's reasons for doing so. The anonymous allegations offer no first-hand explanation from any of the six children.

Divorce Is Settled, but the Winery Dispute Continues

Pitt and Jolie, who married in 2014, reached a divorce settlement in December 2024 after more than eight years of proceedings.

Their separate legal battle over the French winery Château Miraval continues.

The dispute concerns Jolie's sale of her interest in the winery, which Pitt challenged in court.

Reporting citing Los Angeles County Superior Court records places a possible trial in August 2027, although the schedule could change.

Neither that commercial case nor the insider's accusations establishes the private reasons for the children's decisions.