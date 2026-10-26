Brazilian stocks faced a severe sell-off on Monday, 26 October 2026, after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's surprise re-election sent a Japan-listed exchange-traded fund (ETF) plunging approximately 15%, raising fears of further losses when Brazil's domestic markets reopened.

The market turmoil followed Lula's unexpected victory over right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential run-off, reversing investors' expectations of a political shift towards tighter government spending.

Brazil ETF Plunges as Investors Abandon Bolsonaro Bets

A Tokyo-listed ETF tracking Brazilian equities dropped approximately 15% during Asian trading, providing an early indication of how investors were reacting to the election result.

Meanwhile, November futures contracts for the Brazilian real weakened around 10%, signalling concern that the currency could face substantial pressure. The declines followed weeks of optimism surrounding Bolsonaro, whose first-round lead had encouraged expectations of a more market-friendly administration.

Brazilian stocks entered the election weekend nearly 7% higher than before the first round, while the real had strengthened almost 5% against the US dollar. Lula's victory threatened to reverse those gains as traders reconsidered their positions.

However, the ETF's decline did not mean Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa index had already fallen by the same percentage.

Lula's Comeback Raises Fears of a Market Rout

Lula secured an unprecedented fourth presidential term with 51.79% of valid votes, defeating Bolsonaro, who received 48.21%.

The result surprised investors who had positioned themselves for Bolsonaro's victory and his promises of greater fiscal restraint. Analysts warned that Brazil's domestic stock market could face unusually heavy selling pressure as trading resumed.

A sufficiently steep decline could activate the exchange's circuit-breaker mechanism, temporarily halting trading to contain disorderly market movements. However, such an interruption remained a possibility rather than a confirmed outcome during early overseas trading.

The election also created political uncertainty after Bolsonaro refused to concede and announced plans to challenge the result.

Why Investors Fear Lula's Fourth Term

Investors' concerns extend beyond the immediate election surprise to Brazil's growing public debt and government spending commitments.

Public debt exceeds 82% of gross domestic product, leaving Lula under pressure to balance social programmes with demands for fiscal discipline. Markets had anticipated that a Bolsonaro administration might pursue spending reductions, helping lower borrowing costs and improve confidence in Brazilian assets.

Lula instead faces the challenge of convincing investors that his government can stabilise public finances without abandoning its economic priorities. A weaker real could increase the cost of imported goods, while higher government borrowing costs could eventually affect businesses and households.

Investors will closely examine Lula's next finance minister, the proposed 2027 budget and any credible measures to control expenditure.

The composition of Brazil's opposition-leaning Congress could further complicate efforts to introduce economic reforms.

For now, the sharp overseas ETF decline demonstrates how dramatically market expectations changed following Sunday's vote.

Whether the initial sell-off develops into a prolonged financial downturn will depend on Brazil's domestic market reaction and Lula's ability to reassure investors about his fiscal plans.

The sharp reversal also highlights the risks of election-driven investment strategies, particularly when traders build positions around an anticipated result that voters ultimately reject at the ballot box, triggering sudden losses.