Bretman Rock has said he is no longer in contact with fellow beauty creator James Charles and confirmed he has had him blocked on social media, in a blunt remark while reacting to a TikTok comment about his hair.

Both creators rose to prominence during the mid-to-late 2010s boom in beauty content on YouTube and Instagram. Rock built a large following through comedic makeup tutorials and personality-driven videos, while Charles became widely known after becoming the first male ambassador for CoverGirl and later expanding into a major beauty brand presence on YouTube.

Early Collabs

During the peak years of beauty YouTube, Bretman and James appeared in overlapping creator circles, often attending the same influencer events, brand trips and collaborative content shoots that defined the industry at the time.

While they were not consistently positioned as long-term creative partners, they were publicly seen within the same networks of creators, particularly during the period when brand partnerships and social media collaborations were driving rapid audience growth.

Over time, the relationship between the two appeared to cool as the beauty influencer space became more fragmented and public controversies involving Charles surfaced.

Controversies That Followed Charles

One of the most high-profile controversies that followed Charles dates back to 2019, when he became involved in a public feud with fellow beauty creator Tati Westbrook. Tati's video accused Charles of betrayal and manipulation. The dispute led to mass subscriber loss, marking the first major downturn in his public image.

Bretman gave a blunt, viral response when asked about the major 2019 YouTube drama. When asked whose side he supported, Bretman refused to engage with the controversy at all and joked that he would prefer an 'I don't give a f*ck' option instead.

In 2021, Charles faced allegations from multiple young men claiming he sent explicit messages while they were underage. He responded by admitting to inappropriate conversations with individuals who were under 18, while stating he believed they were older. The situation led to brand partnerships being dropped and the temporary demonetisation of his YouTube channel.

More recently, in 2026, he faced fresh backlash after posting a TikTok criticising a laid-off Spirit Airlines worker who had asked for financial help. He referred to her as a 'lazy piece of sh*t' and later deleted the video. He apologised later on, saying his comments were 'out of touch' and 'unnecessary.'

Read more Spirit Airlines Worker Rejects James Charles Apology After Viral Row Over Financial Support Following Her Layoff Spirit Airlines Worker Rejects James Charles Apology After Viral Row Over Financial Support Following Her Layoff

Bretman Rock's Life Recently

Bretman is currently in a very good place personally and professionally, with recent updates showing him focusing on creativity, family and cultural work rather than online drama.

The majority of the comments in the post said, Bretman 'does fame right. Like he's just chilling in his nice house with his nice view and his nice hair eating nice food outside in the nice weather like why aren't more famous people just living an unproblematic life minding their own business???'

Recently, he has been especially visible in major pop culture moments like Coachella, where he highlighted Filipino representation and celebrated Filipino girl group BINI performing on a global stage. He spoke publicly about how important it was to see Filipino artists on that level and shared his support across interviews and social media, with coverage noting his excitement and pride in the moment.

He has also been sharing more grounded, lifestyle-focused content from Hawaii, where he lives a quieter life compared to many Los Angeles-based influencers. Recent interviews and features show him talking openly about personal growth, including adjusting to life after past relationships and focusing more on stability and happiness.

As one commenter said, 'Bretman saw how unsafe these environments were and chose peace. A refreshing reminder that selling out your values is a CHOICE.'