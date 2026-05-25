Ever since the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released, theories about what it could be hiding have been circulating online.

The upcoming Spider-Man film follows the events of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to the film's official synopsis, the story takes place four years later, where 'Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.'

He's been devoted to protecting New York City, 'but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.'

Following the trailer's release, many fans began to speculate that Marvel may once again be concealing key characters by carefully editing them out of promotional footage to preserve surprises.

Andrew Garfield and Spider-Man Fan Theories

Andrew Garfield, who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and some have speculated that he could team up with Holland's Spider-Man in Brand New Day.

One sequence near the end of the trailer, which shows Spider-Man jumping into battle against a group of attackers believed to be members of The Hand, has particularly drawn attention.

There are severally things/people digitally edited out of the Spiderman Brand New Day Trailer… 👀#SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/1z6gCgVno0 — Carl 🐍 (@ProjectHurts) March 18, 2026

Some viewers believe that additional characters may have been digitally removed from the shot, with theories suggesting that Spider-Man may not be fighting alone in the scene.

Supporters of the theory point out that Marvel has used similar techniques in the past, like in No Way Home, where Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were completely removed from trailer shots. That history has led fans to believe Brand New Day could be following the same approach.

Andrew Garfield Says He's Not in 'Brand New Day'

In an interview with Capital FM, Garfield was asked about the shot from the trailer, to which he responded, 'This feels like a reach to be honest. What do you mean there's room for more characters?'

'It's literally just space underneath Spider-Man,' he continued. 'They're all heading to Spider-Man. Well, there's room for more characters in every frame of the film, probably.'

'This is absolutely ludicrous, conspiracy theory-level attempts at investigative journalism. You've lost your d*** minds,' he added. He then said, 'You notice that I didn't say I wasn't in it though, right?'

While Garfield says that he's not in the movie, he previously denied involvement in No Way Home before ultimately appearing in the film, making it difficult for fans to believe him now.

Garfield isn't the only actor rumoured to appear in the upcoming film. After Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale, fans are convinced Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be in Brand New Day, although the actor has denied those claims.

'I'm not in Spider-Man. I don't want to fight The Hand,' he said.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day scheduled for release on 31 July 2026, fans will not have to wait long to see which theories turn out to be true.