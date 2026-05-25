Olivia Jade is trending online amid a surge of social media speculation suggesting she is 'heartbroken' following unverified claims that Jacob Elordi is romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. The discussion has intensified across platforms including TikTok, X and Reddit, where users are reacting to developments in the celebrity dating scene involving the three public figures.

The viral conversation has been driven by paparazzi images, entertainment reports and fan commentary suggesting a possible shift in Jacob Elordi's reported relationships.

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Dating Rumours Intensify

Speculation around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi first gained momentum after alleged sightings during Coachella 2026, where the pair were reportedly seen together. Entertainment outlets later suggested they had been spending time together for several months prior to the festival.

Further reports indicated that Kylie Jenner may have encouraged the pairing, although this has not been confirmed by any of those involved. The rumours escalated after claims that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi travelled together to Hawaii, marking what some sources described as a more serious stage in the alleged relationship.

Hawaii Trip Fuels Online Attention

Paparazzi images from Hawaii increased public interest in the pair. The photographs reportedly showed Jenner and Elordi in relaxed holiday settings, including beach outings and private moments away from public events.

Some reports suggested members of the Kardashian-Jenner circle, including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, were present during parts of the trip. The images circulated widely online and contributed to renewed attention on Olivia Jade.

Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Relationship History

As speculation around Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi continued, attention returned to Elordi's previous relationship with Olivia Jade. The pair were first linked in 2021 and reportedly experienced an on-and-off relationship over several years.

Entertainment coverage has previously suggested periods of reconciliation and separation between the two. Some reports earlier in 2026 claimed they remained in contact and had 'strong feelings' for each other.

'Heartbroken Olivia Jade' Narrative

The narrative that Olivia Jade is 'heartbroken' has gained traction online following unverified social media claims circulating on platforms such as TikTok, which allege emotional strain linked to Jacob Elordi's reported involvement with Kendall Jenner.

In widely shared TikTok commentary, unnamed sources are cited as suggesting Olivia Jade is struggling with the news. One circulating claim states she 'really thought Jacob was the one for her' and believed that despite repeated breakups, the pair would eventually reconcile.

The same social media narratives also suggest she feels insecure in comparison to Kendall Jenner and is unlikely to revisit a relationship with Elordi. These claims have spread across short-form video platforms and celebrity gossip communities.

Additional online commentary has linked the speculation to recent developments between Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi, who are reported to have been spending time together over the past few months. Users have also pointed to alleged sightings around Coachella 2026 as a turning point in public interest.

Unverified claims circulating online have also referenced past interactions between Jenner and Elordi, including attendance at shared events in previous years, which fans have interpreted as early signs of a closer connection.