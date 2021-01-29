Kathryn Drysdale, who played seamstress Genevieve Delacroix on Netflix's recent hit "Bridgerton," is also known for playing Meghan Markle on the British sitcom "The Windsors." While both shows feature royals, Kathryn's characters are a lot different from each other.

Kathryn Drysdale plays a character in "Bridgerton," a series based on Julia Quinn's novel of the same name which explores the lives of eight Bridgerton siblings and the people surrounding them. Apart from being a strong and independent high-end seamstress, Drysdale's character Delacroix is the romantic interest of Benedict Bridgerton, the second Bridgerton child. She is also assumed by Elouise Bridgerton as Lady Whistledown, the author of a scandalous society newsletter, though the suspicion later turns out to be false.

In "The Windsors," a parody of the lives of the British royal family, Drysdale plays Meghan Markle, a strong but much more contemporary character. The 39-year-old recently spoke to Page Six about playing the Duchess of Sussex and refused to take sides when asked for her opinion on the Megxit drama.

"I really like Meghan Markle. I think she's a strong, independent woman. She hasn't changed who she fundamentally is to fit in anywhere. She sticks by the things she believes in," she said.

The "Vanity Fair" actress also said she doesn't find Meghan and Prince Harry's exit as senior royals that shocking. She said: "It's like any newlyweds, isn't it? You get married and you try something out for a couple of years and you think well I might fancy living there for a bit and I think when you have a family your priorities change."

"So yeah I mean some people think they're not members of the royal family anymore, I think they still are, they've just had a bit of time out to raise their son and take a little bit of a breather," she added.

Meanwhile, Drysdale is currently basking in the success of "Bridgerton," which recently became Netflix's most-watched original show. She said that even the cast was surprised by the response the regency drama received across the world.

"We knew that it was good but we didn't ever expect the response to be quite as extraordinary as it has. It's a testament to the writing but the feedback has been people really enjoyed the inclusivity of it and seeing themselves represented on screen and being something they can escape into during a really dark time in people's lives," she said.