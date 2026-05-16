Italian health officials reportedly detained a British tourist in Milan after discovering he had breached quarantine rules linked to a growing hantavirus scare connected to an Antarctic cruise outbreak.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was allegedly found drinking in a bar despite being under orders to remain isolated until early June.

According to reports, the tourist had travelled on an Airlink flight from Saint Helena to Johannesburg alongside Dutch passenger Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, who later died after possibly contracting hantavirus at a rubbish tip in Argentina.

Authorities reportedly considered him a possible exposure risk because of his proximity to Schilperoord during the journey. Both were previously aboard the MV Hondius where Schilperoord' husband died from hantavirus.

The man and his travelling companion were both taken to Milan's Sacco Hospital after health authorities intervened.

Although he reportedly tested negative for the virus and was said to be asymptomatic, officials still ordered the pair into a 42-day quarantine period as a precautionary measure.

Italian Authorities Enforce Strict Hantavirus Isolation

The incident has highlighted the increasingly strict response by European health authorities as international concern surrounding the hantavirus outbreak continues to grow.

Italian officials reportedly acted after discovering the British traveller had left quarantine and was socialising publicly in Milan.

Under current monitoring protocols, people believed to have had close contact with infected passengers are being asked to isolate for several weeks because hantavirus symptoms can sometimes take time to appear.

Medical experts have stressed that even asymptomatic contacts may still require observation during the incubation period.

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Reports indicate the British tourist was informed that his quarantine would remain in effect until June 6.

Italian authorities have not publicly accused the man of intentionally endangering public health, but the case has intensified debate over whether stricter enforcement measures are needed for those under medical observation.

The situation also reflects wider anxiety across Europe after several passengers linked to the Antarctic cruise were hospitalised or quarantined in different countries.

Health agencies have been tracing contacts, monitoring flights, and issuing alerts to hospitals amid fears of secondary infections.

Hantavirus Cruise Outbreak Continues to Raise Intl Alarm

The hantavirus outbreak connected to the MV Hondius has already resulted in multiple deaths and prompted health investigations across several continents.

The vessel became the focus of international concern after confirmed cases of hantavirus were identified among passengers following the expedition cruise.

Mirjam Schilperoord, the Dutch passenger linked to the British tourist's flight, reportedly died after becoming ill during her return journey from Saint Helena to Johannesburg.

Her death intensified scrutiny surrounding travellers who may have shared flights or close-contact settings with infected individuals.

Hantaviruses are typically spread through exposure to infected rodent urine, droppings, or saliva.

Some strains can lead to severe respiratory illness, including hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which can prove fatal in serious cases.

Human-to-human transmission is considered rare, though certain South American strains such as the Andes virus have previously shown evidence of limited spread between people.

Public Concern Grows Despite Negative Test

Despite testing negative, the British tourist's detention has attracted widespread attention online and in European media, particularly because he reportedly showed no symptoms before being stopped by authorities.

Medical experts note that a negative test early in an incubation period does not always completely rule out later infection, which is why prolonged monitoring is sometimes required.

Officials are therefore continuing to adopt a cautious approach with anyone believed to have had possible exposure to confirmed cases.

As investigations continue, the Milan incident has become one of the clearest examples yet of how seriously European authorities are treating the expanding hantavirus scare.