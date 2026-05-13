A French woman infected during the growing hantavirus outbreak linked to the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius remains in critical condition in Paris, as health officials across Europe race to contain fears of further human-to-human transmission.

The patient, whose identity has not been publicly released, was flown from Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands to Paris on 10 May after her condition rapidly worsened. She is currently being treated in intensive care at Hôpital Bichat-Claude-Bernard, where doctors are reportedly using advanced respiratory support and continuous monitoring to stabilise her condition.

The case has become one of the most serious linked to the widening outbreak aboard the cruise ship which carried passengers from multiple countries before health concerns emerged. Authorities now believe the woman contracted the Andes strain of hantavirus while onboard the ship through close contact with infected travellers – the Dutch couple who passed away.

The hantavirus outbreak has alarmed international health agencies because the Andes variant is one of the few known hantavirus strains capable of spreading from person to person, rather than solely through exposure to infected rodents.

French Officials Tracing Dozens of Contacts

French public health authorities confirmed the woman was among five French nationals travelling aboard the MV Hondius. Since her arrival in Paris, officials have identified at least 22 close contacts, including family members, fellow travellers, and medical personnel involved in her evacuation and treatment.

All identified contacts are now under active monitoring or self-isolation while authorities watch for symptoms including fever, coughing, muscle pain, and severe respiratory distress.

Officials continue to stress that the risk to the wider public remains low, though concern has intensified after investigators concluded that transmission aboard the ship likely occurred in enclosed passenger areas where travellers spent prolonged periods together.

Several relatives reportedly claimed the woman's early symptoms were initially mistaken for stress or anxiety before her condition deteriorated dramatically. Doctors later confirmed hantavirus infection after specialised testing.

Cruise Ship Outbreak Sparks International Concern

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The outbreak aboard the MV Hondius has already resulted in multiple deaths and confirmed infections involving passengers from Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia.

Investigators suspect the outbreak may have originated with a 70-year-old Dutch traveller who had recently visited regions of Argentina where Andes hantavirus naturally circulates among rodent populations. Authorities believe the virus may have spread on board during the voyage through close personal contact.

Health agencies in countries including France, the Netherlands, Germany, South Africa, Canada, and the United Kingdom are continuing contact tracing efforts involving repatriated passengers and crew members.

The World Health Organisation has warned that additional cases linked to the cruise ship are likely to emerge over the coming days as monitoring efforts continue.

Growing Questions Over Possible Mutation

Scientists are also examining whether the outbreak could involve changes in the virus that may have increased transmissibility, though no mutation has yet been officially confirmed.

French officials emphasised there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission in Paris or elsewhere in France. However, infectious disease specialists say the cluster remains highly unusual because hantavirus outbreaks involving suspected person-to-person spread outside South America are extremely rare.

Medical teams treating the French patient are reportedly preparing for a prolonged critical care battle as investigators continue piecing together how the virus spread aboard the ship.

The cruise vessel itself has now become the focus of a multinational investigation involving epidemiologists, maritime authorities, and infectious disease experts attempting to prevent further international spread.

If the French lady's relatives come down with hantavirus, then they would likely be the first batch of Generation 3 Andes hantavirus transmission patients. Health organisations are watching France closely. The female patient is on her final stage of supportive care.