The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is under fire after officials declined to require mandatory home quarantine for some Americans exposed to a hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius.

The outbreak, which has already been tied to multiple deaths overseas, involved the Andes virus strain, a rare form of hantavirus capable of limited person-to-person transmission.

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Health officials have stressed that the threat to the general public remains low, but concerns intensified after reports revealed that some potentially exposed passengers were permitted to return home under monitoring instead of remaining in isolation facilities, per The Hill.

CDC's Hantavirus Response Incident Manager David Fitter said during a press briefing that the priority remains on cruise passengers and local American communities.

'At this moment, I want to emphasise that the risk to the general public is low. Our top priority is both the passengers who are on the ship and American communities,' he said.

Questions Raised Over CDC Response

The controversy grew after public health experts and commentators questioned why stricter quarantine measures were not enforced for all exposed passengers. According to reports, several Americans who had contact with infected individuals were advised to self-isolate voluntarily rather than undergo mandatory federal quarantine.

The CDC has defended its approach, saying the agency is aiming for what officials described as the 'least restrictive' response while continuing active monitoring. Some passengers were transferred to specialised containment facilities in Nebraska and Atlanta, while others were allowed to complete the recommended observation period at home, per Reuters.

Cruise Outbreak Triggered International Concern

The outbreak aboard the Dutch-flagged cruise ship first drew international attention after passengers developed severe respiratory illness during the voyage. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), multiple confirmed infections and at least three deaths were connected to the cluster.

'As of 8 May, a total of eight cases, including three deaths (case fatality ratio 38%), have been reported. Six cases have been laboratory-confirmed as hantavirus infections, with all identified as Andes virus (ANDV),' WHO said.

Authorities believe the original infections may have been connected to earlier travel activity in Argentina before passengers boarded the ship. However, the Andes virus strain is particularly concerning because it is one of the few hantavirus variants known to spread between humans under certain circumstances.

Some Passengers Allowed to Return Home

Reports indicate that while some Americans remained under observation at the University of Nebraska Medical Centre and Emory University Hospital, others who may have been exposed were permitted to isolate at home with guidance from local health departments.

The CDC said exposed individuals were instructed to avoid travel, reduce contact with others and monitor themselves for symptoms during the 42-day incubation period recommended by the WHO, according to WIRED.

Critics argued that the decision not to impose stricter quarantine requirements created confusion, especially given comparisons to the aggressive containment measures used during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Diamond Princess cruise cruise ship outbreak.

CDC Maintains Risk to Public Is Low

Despite the criticism, CDC officials have continued to emphasise that the likelihood of a major outbreak in the United States remains very small. The agency said more than 100 staff members are involved in monitoring and response operations connected to the cruise ship cluster.

No confirmed US cases connected to the outbreak had been publicly announced as of the latest CDC updates, though dozens of people across multiple states were still under observation, according to the CDC.

The situation remains under close international monitoring as health authorities continue contact tracing efforts and watch for additional infections among passengers and those exposed during travel.