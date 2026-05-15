A Geneva High School student has been identified as the individual at the centre of a suspected hantavirus case in Ontario County, New York, local health officials confirmed on 15 May 2026. The Geneva City School District said in a message to families that health authorities had found no evidence of risk to other students or staff at the school.

'We understand that hearing about a rare illness naturally raises questions and concerns for families and staff,' Superintendent Bo Wright said in a statement. 'We are continuing to work closely with the Ontario County Department of Health and are following their guidance. As shared in our communication to families and staff, health officials have advised there is no evidence of risk to other students or staff related to this situation.'

'Horrible Timing'

Ontario County's public health director, Kate Ott, said New York State officials alerted her office on Thursday morning to a potential hantavirus case. The patient had been unwell for a few weeks with mild symptoms, including fatigue, achiness, and lethargy.

Ott described the timing as 'horrible,' saying: 'We thought surely this can't be Hantavirus in relation to what's going on in the media at this time.' She added: 'The case is mild, and hantavirus is not always mild. It can be really severe, so we're really grateful for that.'

Officials were clear that the suspected case has no connection to the ongoing Andes strain outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, which has been responsible for at least three deaths and 11 cases across multiple countries as of mid-May 2026.

Not Spread Person to Person

A key distinction health officials made was how the strain circulating in the United States is transmitted. 'The hantavirus that occurs in the US is not spread person to person,' Ott said. 'It is spread between mice and humans. If I have it and I sneeze on you, you're not going to get it.'

For this reason, the student will not be required to quarantine. Ott noted there has been only one other suspected case in Ontario County in the past 20 years. A blood sample from the patient has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further analysis. Ott did not disclose where in the county the patient was located for privacy reasons.

According to the New York State Department of Health, from 1995 to 2023, only six New York State residents were diagnosed with hantavirus infection. More than 90 per cent of hantavirus cases in the United States have occurred west of the Mississippi River.

🚨 JUST IN: Suspected Hantavirus Case Reported at New York High School pic.twitter.com/X6GGmKnka9 — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 15, 2026

What Residents Should Know

Ott outlined the questions that health officials typically ask when assessing potential hantavirus exposure: 'Have you been bitten by a rodent? Have you been on a cruise? Have you cleaned out a shed or an attic recently?' She added: 'Really important for the spring and summer to use some protection if you're out there cleaning your shed or your garage, your attic. If there's a chance that there are droppings there — whether it's from mice or bats or birds, because all three can transmit disease — wear a mask.'

The New York State Department of Health advises that anyone who comes into contact with infected rodent droppings, urine, saliva, or nesting materials can contract hantavirus disease, with exposure to poorly ventilated areas with active rodent infestations being a major risk factor.

The Ontario County case emerges at a time of heightened global awareness around hantavirus, following the MV Hondius cruise ship outbreak reported to the World Health Organisation in early May 2026. While the two cases are unrelated, the coincidence has drawn significant public attention to a virus that, in its US form, remains rare but carries a fatality rate of roughly 35 per cent in severe cases. Public health authorities continue to stress that the risk to the general population in New York remains low.