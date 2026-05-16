President Donald Trump made a rare and highly symbolic gesture during a state banquet in Beijing, appearing to briefly sip from a champagne glass while toasting Chinese President Xi Jinping during a summit focused on easing tensions between the United States and China.

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The moment quickly drew global attention because Trump has long been known for his strict personal abstinence from alcohol, a decision shaped by the tragic death of his older brother, Fred Trump Jr., whose life was devastated by alcoholism.

The toast took place during a lavish welcoming banquet held on 14 May as part of a short summit between the two powerful world leaders. The talks are expected to focus heavily on trade disputes, Taiwan, military tensions in the Indo-Pacific, and broader efforts to stabilise relations between Washington and Beijing after years of economic and political friction.

According to reports and video footage from the event, Trump raised his glass toward Xi and appeared to take a small sip while offering warm remarks to the Chinese leader. Trump told Xi it was an 'honour to be your friend,' while observers noted the cordial tone between the two presidents throughout the evening.

Why Trump Refuses to Drink Alcohol

Trump's apparent willingness to participate in the ceremonial toast stood out because he has repeatedly spoken publicly about never drinking alcohol or smoking cigarettes. He did take a sip to toast Xi but appeared to have had a split second involuntary reaction as he took a sip of his champagne.

The president has often credited that personal rule to the painful experience of watching his older brother, Fred Trump Jr., struggle with addiction. Fred, once an airline pilot, reportedly lost his career because of alcoholism and later spiralled into personal and financial difficulties.

Fred Trump Jr. eventually moved back into his parents' home and worked maintenance jobs on family properties before dying from a heart attack linked to alcohol abuse on 26 September 1981, at the age of 42.

Over the years, Trump has described his brother as a 'strong guy' who lived a 'very, very tough life' because of alcohol addiction. He has frequently said that Fred warned him never to drink or smoke, advice he claims to have followed throughout his life.

Because of that history, even the appearance of Trump sipping from a glass during the Beijing banquet sparked immediate discussion online and in political circles.

The Cultural Importance of Toasting in China

Diplomatic analysts noted that the gesture of sharing a drink or toasting may have carried significance far beyond the drink itself.

In Chinese culture, sharing a toast — especially during official banquets or business negotiations — is often considered a major sign of respect, trust, and friendship.

Relationship-building, known as 'guanxi,' plays a critical role in Chinese political and business culture, where personal bonds can be just as important as formal agreements.

Participating in a toast is viewed as a way of showing sincerity and giving 'face' to the host. Banquets and ceremonial drinks are frequently used to strengthen partnerships and soften tensions in negotiations.

In many traditional settings, the phrase 'ganbei,' which roughly translates to 'bottoms up' or 'empty the glass' symbolises enthusiasm and commitment to the relationship being formed. 'Ganbei' literally translates to 'dry cup' in Mandarin Chinese.

Experts on Chinese diplomacy say ceremonial gestures during state dinners are carefully observed and can send subtle political signals. Trump's decision to raise a glass with Xi may therefore have been interpreted as an effort to project warmth and openness during a particularly sensitive moment in US-China relations.

Two-Day Trump-Xi Meeting on Trade and Security

The Beijing summit comes amid renewed concerns over tariffs, technology restrictions, military activity near Taiwan, and competition between the world's two largest economies.

While major policy breakthroughs have not yet been announced, both sides appeared eager to present the meeting as constructive rather than confrontational.

The banquet itself featured formal speeches, traditional Chinese hospitality, and carefully choreographed diplomatic symbolism designed to emphasise cooperation despite ongoing disagreements.

For Trump, the brief toast may ultimately be remembered as one of the most personal and symbolic moments of the summit — a gesture that appeared to momentarily override a deeply personal lifelong rule in the interest of diplomacy and future US-China relations.