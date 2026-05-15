A small number of people in the UK are now under precautionary monitoring after being linked to the deadly Andes strain at the centre of a Hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius, with Welsh public health officials confirming on Friday that residents are self-isolating and being tested under UK quarantine rules.

Hantavirus outbreak was first detected onboard the Dutch-flagged expedition vessel as it sailed from Argentina towards Antarctica and on to remote South Atlantic islands. At least 11 passengers have been reported as infected, including three deaths, according to public health updates.

Nine cases have been laboratory confirmed and two are classed as probable. UK and Welsh health authorities are now tracing contacts and moving some island residents to Britain as a precaution, stressing that the risk to the wider public remains low and that nothing suggests community transmission in the UK at this stage.

Read more $5 Trillion Crisis: New Study Warns Diabetes Will Devastate Global Economy by 2050 $5 Trillion Crisis: New Study Warns Diabetes Will Devastate Global Economy by 2050

Hantavirus Outbreak Links MV Hondius Cruise To UK Residents

Public Health Wales said on Friday that 'a small number of Welsh residents' had been identified as linked to the MV Hondius Hantavirus outbreak. The individuals had either travelled on the ship or had close contact with people who did, but, crucially, none are currently unwell.

In a statement, the agency said, 'We are supporting a small number of Welsh residents linked with the hantavirus outbreak. Individuals will receive regular precautionary testing and a daily assessment for the duration of their self-isolation.'

Dozens of people in the U.S. are being monitored in connection to a cruise ship outbreak of a deadly and rare strain of hantavirus, but there are no cases in the country and the risk to the public remains low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Read more:… pic.twitter.com/FxkiVzw7Au — Forbes (@Forbes) May 15, 2026

Officials underlined that there are no confirmed Hantavirus cases in Wales. They described the current public risk as low, even though the infection itself is classed as serious.

Public Health Wales said that while Hantavirus can lead to severe illness, it 'is not spread through everyday social contact like going to public places, shops, workplaces or schools.'

The picture is similar across the UK. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that 10 British citizens from South Atlantic islands linked to the MV Hondius outbreak are being flown to Britain to complete quarantine as a safeguard.

The group is believed to be residents of the UK overseas territories of St Helena and Ascension, although that detail has not been independently verified beyond agency briefings and should be treated with a degree of caution.

A rodent-borne virus with a scary name. A mid-ocean cruise ship in quarantine. Several people dead and more falling sick. It is no wonder that an outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus on a luxury liner in the Atlantic has revived some COVID-era trauma and panic online… — Reuters (@Reuters) May 15, 2026

UKHSA said those islanders were being 'brought to the UK to complete their self-isolation as a precautionary measure,' making clear that this was a containment step rather than a response to active illness. Six passengers who had tested negative before returning to the UK and the US have already disembarked, and the ship is heading back to the Netherlands for cleaning and disinfection.

Australian authorities have taken a similar line. Five Australian citizens and one New Zealander linked to the voyage arrived in Australia on Friday for a quarantine period expected to last three weeks, again framed as a precaution in case they develop symptoms.

Behind these carefully staged moves sits a simple calculation, the Andes strain involved in this Hantavirus outbreak is serious enough, and rare enough, that officials would rather overreact at the border than risk missing an early case.

Why The Andes Hantavirus Strain Worries Health Officials

Hantaviruses are not new, and the mechanics of infection are well understood. The Andes virus, the strain linked to the MV Hondius, is normally carried by specific rodents, particularly the long-tailed pygmy rice rat. People most often become infected after contact with the urine, droppings or saliva of infected animals.

Public health guidance sets out a straightforward route of exposure. When dry droppings, urine or nesting material are disturbed, tiny particles can be released into the air. Breathing in that contaminated dust is thought to be the main way the virus jumps from rodents to humans, especially during cleaning or sweeping in infested spaces.

Infection can also happen through direct contact, for example touching contaminated surfaces and then rubbing the eyes, nose or mouth. More rarely, bites or scratches from an infected rodent may transmit the virus.

What makes the Andes strain stand out, and why it is treated with such caution, is that it is one of the only known Hantaviruses that can pass from person to person. Even then, it does not behave like the flu or Covid.

Six passengers from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak arrived Friday in Australia. https://t.co/tpXSxRdGpS — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) May 15, 2026

Health agencies say human-to-human spread has only been documented in situations of close and prolonged contact, typically within households or intimate settings, rather than through casual, fleeting interactions.

Public Health Wales pointed directly to that distinction when it said that in the rare instances where a person has caught Hantavirus from another person, 'they have had close and prolonged contact with the individual who has been infected with hantavirus.'

Taken together, those details explain the particular shape of the current response. The people now under Hantavirus quarantine in the UK are being checked precisely because they fit that profile of close exposure, either through shared cabins and social spaces on the MV Hondius or through household contact with returning passengers.

For everyone else, the message from officials is blunt but measured. This is a serious infection, and the Hantavirus outbreak at sea has already cost three lives.

Yet it is also one that does not drift harmlessly through crowded streets or school corridors. The focus, for now, remains on a handful of cabins on a Dutch cruise ship and the small circle of people who shared them, not on a virus silently moving through Britain.