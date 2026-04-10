A high-profile custody battle in Dubai has erupted into global attention after Zeynab Javadli livestreamed what she says are police preparing to take her children following a court ruling in favour of her ex-husband, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The 9 April decision, which ended her final appeal, orders that custody of their three daughters be returned to Sheikh Saeed and allows authorities to use 'coercive force' if necessary. Hours later, videos of Javadli crying and describing fears of an imminent police entry began circulating widely online.

Who is Sheikh Saeed

Sheikh Saeed, 49, is a businessman and former Olympic clay shooter who represented the UAE. He is also part of Dubai's ruling family as the nephew of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, placing the case within one of the most powerful circles in the region.

His status has drawn added scrutiny to the dispute, particularly as the case has unfolded alongside other widely reported controversies involving members of the ruling family. While he has not publicly commented on the latest developments, court filings show he has pushed for custody, arguing concerns over how the children are being raised.

Zeynab Javadli: Athlete Turned Royal Spouse

Javadli, 34, is a former international rhythmic gymnast from Azerbaijan who competed at elite levels before retiring and moving into coaching. She married Sheikh Saeed in 2015 and later relocated to Dubai, where the couple had three daughters.

According to reports, the marriage ended in 2019, setting off a prolonged and often bitter custody dispute. In 2022, a reported agreement brokered with Sheikh Mohammed allowed Javadli to retain physical custody of the children under certain conditions, including limits on public commentary.

That arrangement appears to have broken down over the past year.

Divorce, Allegations, and the Custody Fight

Both sides have made serious accusations throughout the case. Javadli has claimed her ex-husband's behaviour put the children at risk, citing concerns including lack of supervision and distress caused to the girls.

Sheikh Saeed, in turn, has argued that Javadli failed to comply with court directives and was attempting to distance the children from their cultural and religious upbringing.

The dispute escalated sharply in late 2025, when Javadli alleged that Sheikh Saeed kept the children for weeks following a visitation. A separate incident in November saw her livestream a confrontation after taking the children back, a move that reportedly triggered further legal action against her.

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The April 2026 ruling ultimately sided with Sheikh Saeed, ending her appeals and setting the stage for enforcement.

Javadli's Emotional Video

In the latest video, shared through her lawyer to The Daily Mail, Javadli is seen visibly distressed, describing police outside her home and warning that authorities could enter at any moment. She says she has received official notices demanding she hand over the children or face arrest.

At one point, she references simultaneous emergency alerts in the UAE, adding to her sense of fear and uncertainty. 'This is my day today,' she says in the video, standing by a window and waiting.

Javadli later shared a video on her Instagram with her three daughters, further detailing her situation, describing that she and her kids have become 'hostages' in their own home and are terrified.

Meanwhile, Javadli's British lawyer, David Haigh, has strongly criticised the situation, arguing that his client has effectively been trapped in her home for months due to legal pressure, travel restrictions, and fear of arrest.

The Legal Framework in Dubai

Custody cases in the UAE are governed by personal status laws rooted in Sharia principles, where courts weigh the child's welfare but also consider cultural, religious, and family structures. Mothers are often granted early custody, but fathers retain guardianship and can regain custody under certain conditions, particularly if court orders are not followed.

Enforcement can involve direct police intervention, including the use of force to carry out court rulings. Laws around online speech — including so-called e-crime provisions — also play a role, as public statements or livestreams tied to ongoing cases can trigger additional legal consequences.

Furthermore, it remains unclear whether authorities have acted on the order as of now, but the situation continues to develop.