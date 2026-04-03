A series of social media posts has sparked debate over the treatment of US military personnel stationed in Israel. An American woman claimed her brother, a military pilot, was forced to seek cover in a ditch because Israeli authorities refused to allow US troops into a local bomb shelter during a recent attack.

The claims came to light through X user @AnaEscobarShow, who shared a series of updates about her sibling's situation. She stated that her brother contacted her directly from a ditch while the area was under fire. The account suggests that despite being allies, local forces prioritised their own safety while leaving American service members exposed.

'Israel Has Betrayed Us'

@AnaEscobarShow shared a screenshot of her exchange with her brother, in which he told her 'S**s got f***d.' After learning that Israeli forces were not helpful to American troops deployed in the area, she concluded: 'Israel has betrayed us.'

The user clarified that her brother is not a fighter pilot involved in combat operations, but is nonetheless stationed in a high-risk environment against his own wishes. She claimed that many others felt the same and did not want to be involved in the conflict, but were 'just following orders.' She also expressed frustration with the current US administration, blaming President Trump and alleging that the lives of US troops are being put at risk not for American interests, but for Israel. 'It's a big reason why I hate Trump so much. Their lives are at risk, not for any just cause. For Israel,' she added.

Escobar's posts imply a stark contrast between the official diplomatic relationship and the reality experienced by personnel on the ground. She suggested that the refusal to share shelter space was particularly pointed given the support the US provides to Israel. The posts garnered thousands of reactions and reshares, with many agreeing that the safety of American troops should be the priority for any nation that hosts them as allies.

My brother is an American military pilot. He texted me FROM A DITCH IN ISRAEL because during bombing the Israelis refused to let American soldiers into the bomb shelter. Israel has betrayed us. pic.twitter.com/uUa8x5xXzD — Ana Escobar (@AnaEscobarShow) April 2, 2026

And to be clear none of them want to be there. They are just following orders. It’s a big reason why I hate why I hate Trump so much. Their lives are at risk , not for any just cause. For Israel. — Ana Escobar (@AnaEscobarShow) April 2, 2026

And to be clear, he’s not a fighter pilot dropping ordinance. I don’t think those guys are even landing in Israel (I could be wrong but I don’t think they are). But you would think the Israelis would protect American pilots even if they are just “goyim”. — Ana Escobar (@AnaEscobarShow) April 2, 2026

Public Fury Erupts Over Alleged Betrayal of US Troops

The allegations prompted a wave of critical responses from observers who viewed the strategic alliance as increasingly one-sided. Some said there had been no betrayal because Israel was never loyal to the US to begin with. 'Betrayed us? Israel was never loyal to us. It's the other way around,' one wrote, adding that Israel only uses Americans while 'corrupt' and 'compromised' politicians allow it. Another user aired the same sentiment, arguing that Israel's primary loyalty is to its own country and that it is US politicians who have betrayed Americans. A different user said the idea of betrayal was technically 'misplaced' because Israel's primary loyalty has always been to its own national interests rather than to its benefactors.

Betrayed us? Israel was never loyal to us. It’s the other way around. Israel uses us and it’s allowed because our politicians are corrupt and/or compromised — Matt (@downW21) April 2, 2026

Israel was never loyal to us. They are loyal to Israel. Trump and his cabinet betrayed us. Our politicians and government betrayed us. — Christy Saucier (@SaucyMama) April 3, 2026

The idea of betrayal is misplaced since Israel’s loyalty has never been toward the United States. Instead, the U.S. serves Israel’s interests—a dynamic made possible by a political class that is largely corrupt or compromised. — Peak Potential (@PeakPotentialH) April 3, 2026

Honestly this news is so disturbing because it shows that the ground reality is very different from what we see in official statements. If an ally is making your brother hide in a ditch instead of a shelter then that is not a friendship anymore. Stay strong and I hope he is okay. — LOLAllOut (@LolOut160461) April 2, 2026

Your brother is not “The Chosen People”, that’s why he’s not allowed regardless if he’s there to serve Israel’s needs. — Jeffery M (@JefferyMaytag) April 2, 2026

A few users expressed scepticism about the original post, with one noting that military personnel are generally discouraged from using mobile phones in active war zones and questioning the exchange between the siblings.

You’re kidding right Ana ? — 👑 Mr D’Arcy (@The_One1001) April 2, 2026

military members are taught very early on and repeatedly every year that using your cell phone in a training environment, not to mention a warzone, is absolutely stupid. that can get you killed. Hopefully you’re lying but if not tell him to be safe! 🫡 — Devin (@squevy07) April 2, 2026

Israel and the US's 'Special Relationship'

The US and Israel have maintained a close relationship since Israel's founding in 1948. Trump was not the first president to give Israel such high regard; John F Kennedy spoke of such an alliance as far back as 1962, and Barack Obama also described the US's connection with Israel as 'strategic,' according to the book 'Our American Israel', which explores the strength and longevity of the two nations' 'unbreakable bond.'

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'The fact that this political relationship is expressed as an "unbreakable bond" implies an affiliation beyond the realm of statecraft,' the book notes. 'A "bond" connotes both identification and obligation. "Unbreakable" conveys an aura of timelessness and immutability, a bedrock connection that transcends the vagaries of political alliances.' The book also examines the shared religious metaphors and mutual sense of exceptionalism underpinning the relationship, and how the US historically projected its own national identity onto Israel, viewing it as a mirror of its own pioneering spirit and moral community born from tragedy. The alliance has, however, become increasingly divisive due to counternarratives around colonialism and Israel's conflict with Palestine.

The Divisive Legacy of the February Strike on Tehran

The US-Israel partnership has faced mounting scrutiny following the joint attack on Tehran on 28 February, which directly triggered the current state of conflict after Iran launched a retaliatory strike against both Israeli and American targets. As the human and financial costs of the regional conflict continue to rise, the American public is increasingly divided over whether the strategic benefits of the relationship outweigh the risks to US service members. Critics argue that the alliance now operates on a dynamic where the US serves Israeli interests at the expense of its own national security, a concern that families of service members are now raising publicly.

The February Strike on Tehran