In Thailand, a terrifying incident unfolded inside a hotel room when two Thai tourists awoke to find a king cobra hissing near their bed. Footage of the incident circulated online, showing the moment when a snake catcher located the reptile. One of the tourists later said that the snake had been 'slithering across my neck.'

Venom from a king cobra could kill a person within 30 minutes. However, some reports indicated that death can occur in as little as 10 to 20 minutes if a large volume of venom is injected directly into or near a major blood vessel. Here's how the harrowing encounter unfolded.

Read more 'Vaping Squirrels' in London and Philadelphia Go Viral: Here's Why They Are Drawn to E-Cigs 'Vaping Squirrels' in London and Philadelphia Go Viral: Here's Why They Are Drawn to E-Cigs

King Cobra in Hotel Room

A couple in Thailand were staying in a Krabi hotel on 27 March when one of them woke up to a king cobra slithering near their heads at around 5:00 AM. The Sun reported that the tourist ran from the room screaming, 'A snake, there's a snake slithering across my neck, a black cobra!'

The incident was reported immediately to hotel staff, and a snake catcher was called. The viral video circulating online showed a man, reportedly a professional snake catcher, locating the venomous snake under the bed. He was assisted by two people who used their smartphones as a torch, with one capturing the video.

A couple staying at a hotel in **Krabi, Thailand**, woke up around **5 AM** when one partner suddenly ran out crying and screaming that a **snake** was slithering across their neck on the bed.



Staff were called, and they discovered a large **black cobra** hissing inside the… pic.twitter.com/LNOqGBlWol — Sebastian™ (@Azariel91) March 30, 2026

What the Viral Video Shows

In the video, the man began moving the pillows and bedding and, moments later, located the king cobra behind the bedframe.

The camera caught a glimpse of the snake before the catcher grabbed it by the tail, lifting the cobra above the mattress. The snake was seen flaring its hood, ready to defend itself. The catcher continued to hold it as it snapped its head, straining to bite the hand holding it.

The reptile, estimated to be about 1.5 meters long, was visibly agitated and struck defensively when approached. Neither guest was bitten, VNExpress reported.

Facing a King Cobra: What To Do

Experts advise anyone who encounters a snake indoors to stay calm, keep their distance, and call for professional help rather than attempt to deal with the animal themselves.

Because king cobras can grow up to 18 feet and are capable of lifting a third of their body off the ground to stare an adult in the eye, maintaining a safety buffer of at least twenty feet is essential.

Read more This Tick Bite Can Cause Alpha-Gal Syndrome—Making You Allergic to Meat This Tick Bite Can Cause Alpha-Gal Syndrome—Making You Allergic to Meat

If the snake stands upright and spreads its hood, it is feeling threatened. Slowly backing away without sudden movements is the best way to de-escalate the situation.

In the event that one gets bitten, immediately call emergency services and stay extremely still with the bitten limb at or just below heart level to slow the spread of venom.

Remove any constrictive items like rings, watches or tight clothing before swelling begins. Avoid dangerous 'Hollywood' remedies such as cutting the wound or using a tourniquet. If possible, attempt to safely photograph the snake for identification without trying to handle it.

While the prospect of a king cobra bite is daunting, most fatalities occur because of a delay in seeking treatment. With modern antivenom and respiratory support, even severe envenomations can be survivable if the victim reaches hospital care quickly.

Online Reaction to the Viral Video

The video of the king cobra inside a hotel room in Thailand has since gone viral across social media, with many users sharing their reaction to the clip.

One wrote: 'That is terrifying, especially at 5 am. I'd be out of there immediately'. Another person said that a 'new fear' was unlocked. Some even asked how a cobra got inside the hotel, adding, 'I'll be scared to death to set foot back into that room.'

Thailand is home to more than 200 snake species, roughly 60 of which are venomous. Hospitals across the country treat an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 snakebite cases each year.