A Canadian tourist was killed and at least 13 others injured after a gunman opened fire on visitors at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Mexico City.

Authorities say the attacker, who later died by suicide, was carrying materials referencing the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, raising fresh concerns over violent ideological influences linked to past attacks.

Read more Teotihuacán Pyramids Shooting: Video Shows Gunman Atop Pyramid Killing a Canadian Tourist Before Suicide Teotihuacán Pyramids Shooting: Video Shows Gunman Atop Pyramid Killing a Canadian Tourist Before Suicide

Teotihuacan Shooting Sparks Global Concern

The attack took place on Monday at the Pyramid of the Moon, one of the most visited structures at the Teotihuacan archaeological complex in central Mexico. Authorities confirmed that a 27-year-old man opened fire on tourists during peak visiting hours, killing a Canadian national and injuring people from several countries.

According to state officials, the gunman acted alone and began shooting from an elevated platform before targeting visitors and approaching security forces. Panic spread rapidly across the site as tourists attempted to escape, with some reportedly jumping from sections of the pyramid to avoid gunfire.

National Guard units were deployed and eventually confronted the suspect. He was injured in the leg during the response and later died by suicide when cornered, officials said.

Victims Include Canadian and International Tourists

The Canadian victim was among a group of international visitors caught in the attack. Officials have said the Canadian woman killed was 32 years old, but her name has not yet been released.

Authorities confirmed that at least 13 people were injured, including six United States citizens, three Colombian nationals, and individuals from Brazil, Russia, the Netherlands, and Canada. The ages of those affected ranged from a six-year-old child to a 61-year-old adult. Officials said some injuries occurred as people fell while attempting to flee down the pyramid's steep structures after the shooting began.

Emergency services transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the site was evacuated and temporarily closed following the incident.

Gunman Identified and Planning Details Under Investigation

Mexican authorities identified the attacker as Julio César Jasso Ramírez, a 27-year-old Mexican national from Guerrero. Investigators said he arrived at the Teotihuacan site a day before the attack using a ride-hailing service and checked into a nearby hotel.

He was reportedly carrying a firearm, a knife, and ammunition stored in a plastic bag containing 52 .38-calibre cartridges. Officials also recovered a tactical-style backpack containing an analogue mobile phone and bus tickets.

Authorities said the suspect appeared to have scouted the archaeological site before carrying out the attack, though his exact motives remain under investigation.

Columbine-Linked Materials Found at Scene

Officials stated that the attacker was carrying books, handwritten notes, and images referencing violent incidents in the United States dating back to April 1999, widely associated with the Columbine High School massacre, as reported by NPR.

Investigators also reported finding an artificially generated image depicting the suspect alongside the Columbine attackers.

Authorities are examining whether the materials suggest ideological influence or involvement in online communities that discuss or glorify past mass shootings. Officials described the suspect's behaviour as consistent with a pattern of copying previously documented acts of violence.

Security Response and Heightened Measures in Mexico

Mexican security forces, including the National Guard, responded quickly to the attack and secured the Teotihuacan archaeological zone. Officials said the incident has prompted a review of security protocols at major tourist destinations.

Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch stated that increased ground patrols and digital monitoring measures, referred to as 'cyber patrols', will be deployed across key sites ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Mexico will co-host.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the attack highlights the need to strengthen protection measures at cultural and tourist landmarks and to assess possible external influences linked to violent behaviour.

International Response Following Tourist Death

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that Canadian authorities are in contact with Mexican officials following the death of a Canadian citizen. He extended condolences to the victim's family and said support is being provided through consular services.

Diplomatic missions from several countries, including the United States and Colombia, are also assisting citizens affected by the attack. Authorities in Mexico continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the attacker's background.