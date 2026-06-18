Britons face a stark warning over their retirement prospects, with new analysis suggesting only around one in ten (9%) will achieve the income level needed for a comfortable standard of living after they stop working.

Research cited by Pensions UK, drawing on the latest Retirement Living Standards from the Centre for Research in Social Policy at Loughborough University, highlights widening gaps between expected and actual retirement incomes across the UK.

The findings point to a significant divide between minimum, moderate and comfortable lifestyles in retirement, raising fresh concerns over whether millions of workers are saving enough to secure the futures they expect.

Comfortable Retirement Standard out of Reach for Most

Based on the figures shown in the publication, those expecting to have a comfortable lifestyle once they retire would require single people to have £45,400 annually. The amount slightly rises to £62,700 for couples.

While this is the standard most would prefer, the reality based on the publication is far from comforting. It found that only one in 10 (9%) can reach that level of retirement standard.

At the moment, about 82% of the working population are projected to reach the minimum standard. This involves single people who are able to set aside roughly £13,900 annually. For couples, the figure is £22,500.

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The moderate retirement living standard expectations fall sharply from that, covering individuals who are able to set aside £32,700. For couples, the amount needed is £45,400.

The gaps are significant, and experts believe that to narrow that difference, employers could help achieve that. This could come in the form of matching contributions that are above minimum levels.

Pensions UK added that housing costs are not included within the retirement living standards. They project that most pensioners would head into retirement already owning homes. If not, other retirees are expected to either be paying off a mortgage or renting the place where they reside.

Experts Warn of Urgent Need To Boost Savings

Given the latest findings on the retirement living standards, the only course of action is to make the necessary adjustments as early as possible. Holding off action is costly, something that Zoe Alexander, Pensions UK executive director of policy and advocacy, warned.

'The latest update to the retirement living standards underlines a clear reality for many people – today's saving levels will not be enough for the retirement they expect,' Alexander said. 'Without action, too many risk facing a cliff-edge drop in income when they stop work,' she added.

The first thing to do for those who are currently working is to hold a dialogue with their current employers and inquire whether their companies can help boost their savings higher.

Beyond that, another recourse for Brits expecting a comfortable retirement is to save as early as possible. The figures from Pensions UK are alarming, and adjusting accordingly for eventual retirement should not be limited to relying on what current employers can do.

Assuming some people do that, the next question is how much they should set aside. According to Emma Furlonger, managing director of workplace and retail intermediated (interim) at Standard Life, there are tools available to determine how much savings they need to target.

'Encouraging earlier engagement, supported by clear benchmarks and other tools such as pension calculators and engaging communications, is key to helping savers, employers and the wider industry,' she stated.

Ultimately, it is about setting realistic targets and working towards achieving them. The scenarios vary for each person, but the bottom line is that many looking forward to a worry-free retirement need to act as early as possible.