For millions of older Americans, the dream of a comfortable retirement is shifting from a shared vision to a complex game of geography. A new analysis of federal data by Investopedia reveals a stark reality. The size of the nest egg required to retire comfortably in the US now depends heavily on the state line you cross.

On average, a typical American couple aged 65 or older needs around $1.16 million in savings. This sum allows them to live comfortably alongside their Social Security benefits. Yet, that single national figure masks a dramatic regional divide. The required savings swing by more than $500,000 from the cheapest state to the most expensive.

The Power of Two

Partnering up offers a distinct financial edge in later life. Split two ways, the national average required for a couple works out to roughly $579,000 per person. That is 35 per cent less than the $898,000 needed by a single retiree. Two retirees share major household bills. They split the rent or mortgage, utility bills, and daily living expenses. They also collect two Social Security checks rather than one.

Economists capture this shared advantage using a square-root scale. A two-person household does not spend twice as much as a single person. Instead, they spend about 1.41 times as much. This efficiency creates a vital safety net, but it cannot entirely shield couples from local economic pressures.

The $84,000 Annual Price Tag

What does a comfortable retirement actually look like in practice? In the Investopedia model, a typical couple spends about $84,000 a year. This figure covers more than just a bare-bones survival budget. It includes discretionary extras such as travel, dining out, and entertainment. To cover these costs, the average couple receives about $37,700 a year from Social Security. That leaves a shortfall of roughly $46,000 annually.

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To bridge this gap, financial advisers often rely on the traditional 4 per cent rule. This rule suggests retirees can safely withdraw 4 per cent of their total savings each year without running out of money. Applying that formula to the $46,000 gap produces the $1.16 million national target. Work histories also dictate the final figure. A dual-earner couple, where both partners built full benefit records, collects around $47,400 annually. They need only $916,000 saved. Conversely, a single-earner couple relying on one work record and a spousal benefit collects $35,600. They require a larger nest egg of $1.21 million.

The Great Geographic Divide

The cost of living across the US creates a sharp divide between regions. The most expensive locations cluster on the coasts and in urban hubs. New Jersey and Hawaii top the list. Couples in both states need a staggering $1.33 million saved. California and the District of Columbia follow closely at $1.32 million. New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maryland also require nest eggs well into the $1.2 million range.

In contrast, the most affordable states lie in the Plains and Appalachia. North Dakota offers the lowest bar, requiring about $800,000. Arkansas follows at $807,000, Mississippi at $813,000, West Virginia at $821,000, and Iowa at $834,000.

Housing drives the vast majority of this disparity. Housing accounts for roughly 27 per cent of a couple's total retirement expenses. Whether retirees own their home outright, hold a mortgage, or rent alters their financial burden significantly. Everyday prices also play a role. Consumer goods in Hawaii run 6 per cent above the national average. Meanwhile, South Dakota enjoys prices 7 per cent below the national norm.

Calculating Your Own Future

The analysis draws on 2024 federal data from the Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labour Statistics, and the Social Security Administration. However, individual circumstances vary. The final figures do not account for state income taxes on retirement funds, potential long-term care costs, or local property tax exemptions for seniors. These factors vary widely by location.

Ultimately, while choosing the right partner matters for a happy retirement, choosing the right state proves equally decisive for the wallet.