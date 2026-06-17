More than 680,000 people over State Pension age are now receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP), with some eligible for a combined income of up to £1,743.60 every four weeks when the benefit is paid alongside the full New State Pension.

The latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show the number of pension-age PIP recipients continues to grow, while the overall number of people claiming the disability benefit across Great Britain has surpassed four million for the first time.

For many older people living with a disability or long-term health condition, the payments provide additional financial support on top of their State Pension. Unlike some benefits, PIP is not means-tested and is awarded based on how a condition affects a person's daily life and ability to get around.

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Why More Pensioners Are Receiving PIP

According to the latest DWP statistics, 680,000 people over State Pension age were entitled to PIP at the end of April. The figures were published as the total number of PIP claimants in England and Wales exceeded four million for the first time, with pension-age recipients accounting for around 17% of the overall caseload.

Part of the increase has been linked to guidance introduced in 2019. Under the policy, claimants whose next review would fall after they reach State Pension age are generally granted ongoing awards with a light-touch review at the 10-year point.

The DWP says award lengths are decided individually and depend on factors such as a person's condition, treatment plans and the likelihood of their needs changing. The figures also come as the State Pension age continues its phased rise from 66 to 67, a process due to be completed by March 2028.

How the Maximum Amount Is Calculated

PIP is a non-means-tested benefit designed to help with the additional costs associated with a disability, long-term illness or health condition. Eligibility is based on how a condition affects daily living and mobility rather than a person's income, savings or employment history.

The benefit consists of two components: daily living and mobility. Claimants may receive one or both, depending on their circumstances.

People awarded the enhanced rate of both components currently receive £194.60 a week, equivalent to £778.40 over a four-week payment period. DWP data also shows that 37% of all PIP recipients receive the highest level of award.

The full New State Pension is currently worth £241.30 a week, or £965.20 every four weeks. Combined, those payments could provide eligible claimants with up to £1,743.60 over the same period, although entitlement varies according to individual circumstances.

What Happens After State Pension Age?

People already receiving PIP when they reach State Pension age can usually continue receiving the benefit while they remain entitled to it.

However, most people cannot make a new claim for PIP after reaching State Pension age. Instead, those who develop care needs later in life may be able to claim Attendance Allowance, which provides support for disabilities and long-term health conditions but does not include a mobility component.

In Scotland, PIP has been replaced by Adult Disability Payment, which is administered by Social Security Scotland. Existing recipients receive broadly equivalent support through the devolved system.