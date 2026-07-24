Millions of Americans due to receive Social Security benefits this summer are still expected to get their payments on time. But experts say the bigger risk lies ahead for people planning to claim retirement or disability benefits, warning that reduced staffing levels and ageing technology could slow applications, customer enquiries, and other services at the Social Security Administration.

The agency's regular payment schedule remains unchanged, offering reassurance to current beneficiaries. However, former SSA officials and retirement specialists say people applying for benefits, seeking replacement Social Security cards or contacting the agency for assistance could face growing delays if operational pressures continue.

The warnings come as concerns mount over workforce reductions linked to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative and long-standing issues with the SSA's ageing computer systems.

Why Experts Are Warning About Social Security Delays

According to Yahoo Finance, new retirement applications can take at least a month to process under normal circumstances, with the exact timing depending on SSA workloads. Retirement experts say those processing times could lengthen if staffing shortages persist.

During an SSA operations meeting in April, an agency official reportedly acknowledged that field offices were 'struggling right now to keep pace with the timeliness this year.' Jason Fichtner, executive director of the Retirement Income Institute and a former Social Security Administration official, warned that service disruptions could become more common.

'With SSA staff being reduced while the agency was already operating at insufficient support levels and computer systems in need of modernisation, continued service delays and breakdowns are likely,' he said.

While the SSA has continued issuing monthly benefits, experts say the greater concern is how quickly the agency can process new retirement claims, disability applications, and customer enquiries.

Are Social Security Payments Still on Schedule?

For most beneficiaries, the answer is yes. The SSA continues to distribute retirement benefits based on recipients' birth dates.

Those born between the first and 10th of the month receive payments on the second Wednesday, while beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday. Those with birthdays from the 21st through the end of the month receive payments on the fourth Wednesday.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are generally issued on the first day of each month, although payments may arrive earlier when that date falls on a weekend or public holiday.

Most recipients receive benefits through direct deposit, with electronic payments typically appearing in bank accounts on the scheduled payment date.

Who Could Feel the Biggest Impact

Although monthly benefit payments remain largely unaffected, experts say people interacting directly with the agency may be more vulnerable to delays.

This includes Americans:

Applying for Social Security retirement benefits

Filing disability claims

Requesting replacement Social Security cards

Updating banking information

Seeking appointments or assistance from local field offices

Because processing times can vary, experts recommend applying for retirement benefits up to four months before the desired start date whenever possible.

What Retirees Can Do if They Experience Delays

The SSA encourages beneficiaries to create a My Social Security account, which allows users to monitor applications, manage benefits, update personal information, and receive notifications electronically.

If a direct deposit does not arrive as expected, recipients should first contact their financial institution before contacting the SSA. Applicants are also advised to ensure the agency has their current address and banking details to minimise avoidable processing issues.

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While experts are not predicting widespread payment disruptions, they say staffing reductions and outdated technology could continue placing pressure on the agency's ability to process new claims and respond quickly to customer enquiries.

As millions of Americans increasingly rely on Social Security as a primary source of retirement income, those operational challenges are likely to remain under close scrutiny in the months ahead.