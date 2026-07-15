For many people approaching retirement, a five-figure savings balance would be enough to trigger panic. That was the reality facing Mary, a 66-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, who called the podcast Ramsey Everyday Millionaires after decades of earning a good income but saving very little.

Mary and her husband earn a combined $125,000 a year. Yet, despite their income, they have only about $10,000 in an emergency fund and another $10,000 in Mary's 401(k). Her husband has no retirement savings. On paper, the figures suggest they are well behind where many people hope to be before retirement.

But personal finance personality Dave Ramsey offered an unexpectedly reassuring assessment. 'You'll be okay,' he told her. His confidence was not based on optimism alone. It was based on changes the couple had already made and opportunities that remain available over the coming years.

Why Eliminating Debt Changed the Picture

Mary's savings are modest. The couple also rent their home for $1,900 a month and have no pension. One important detail, however, stood out during the conversation. Over the past five years, they had paid off $80,000 in car debt.

Ramsey said that achievement had completely changed their financial position. The money that previously went towards monthly loan repayments could now be redirected into retirement savings and future housing costs. Without removing that debt, building retirement savings this late would have been much more difficult.

Why August Could Be a Turning Point

Mary told Ramsey she planned to continue working full time. The timing is significant because she reaches her full retirement age in August. Under Social Security rules, once someone reaches full retirement age they can receive their full Social Security benefit while continuing to earn a salary without reductions linked to the earnings test.

For Mary, that means she can continue working while collecting Social Security at the same time. Ramsey viewed that combination as one of her biggest financial advantages during the final years before retirement.

Ramsey's Plan Focuses on Stability, Not Luxury

Ramsey acknowledged that the couple were behind on retirement savings. He then outlined a practical strategy.

His advice was to save for a deposit on a modest home, buy a property using a 10 to 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, and invest at least 15 per cent of their income into retirement accounts while paying off the mortgage. He encouraged the couple to focus on affordability rather than appearance. 'I mean, like you're not proud of it, but it is yours, right?' Ramsey said while describing the type of property he believed they should consider.

His argument was straightforward. Entering retirement with an affordable home that is eventually paid off provides greater financial certainty than continuing to rent for decades.

Could They Still Build Meaningful Savings?

During the programme, Ramsey's co-host estimated that investing 15 per cent of the couple's income over the next decade could potentially grow to around $350,000 by the time Mary reaches 76. The estimate was presented as a projection rather than a guarantee.

It assumes regular contributions, continued employment, and long-term investment growth. Actual returns will depend on market performance and other personal circumstances. Even so, the exercise illustrated how consistent investing over several years can significantly improve retirement finances, even for someone starting later in life.

Discipline Will Decide the Outcome

Ramsey also warned that the plan depends on sticking with it. If the couple buy a home but stop investing in retirement accounts, they could reach their later years with a paid-off property but limited accessible savings.

His recommendation was to fund both goals at the same time by making retirement contributions while steadily paying down the mortgage. That balance, he suggested, gives the couple their best chance of achieving long-term financial security.

A Late Start Does Not Mean the Opportunity Has Gone

Mary's story will resonate with many people who arrive in their sixties with less saved than they expected. Her circumstances are unusual because she still has a strong household income and has recently eliminated substantial debt. Those factors create options that may not exist for everyone.

Retirement outcomes vary depending on income, savings, housing costs, health, and future employment. For that reason, Mary's experience should not be seen as a guarantee that others in similar situations will achieve the same result. Even so, Ramsey's message remained consistent throughout the conversation. He accepted that the couple were behind. He also believed they still had time to improve their financial future through disciplined saving, careful spending, and continued employment.

As the conversation came to a close, Mary summed up what she had taken from the discussion: 'There's hope.' For many people worried that retirement planning has slipped beyond reach, that may be the most important message of all. A late start makes the challenge harder, but it does not always make it impossible.